COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC (COCP)
COCRYSTAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. To Contact The Firm

09/24/2018

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COCP) f/k/a BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“BioZone”).

If you invested in Cocrystal or BioZone stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/COCP. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Gary L. Wilcox Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sam Lee President
Raymond F. Schinazi Chairman
James Joseph Martin Chief Financial Officer
Roger David Kornberg Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC-53.67%84
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD9.58%26 829
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES11.59%21 104
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.16.09%14 899
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD48.11%10 694
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-32.54%10 272
