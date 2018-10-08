Log in
Cocrystal Pharma Inc : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Formerly BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/08/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ("Cocrystal" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: COCP) and of Cocrystal's predecessor, BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BioZone) for violations of &#167;&#167;10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511077/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 19, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The SEC filed a lawsuit on September 7, 2018, against former officers of Cocrystal's predecessor company, BioZone, amongst other individuals and corporations. The SEC alleges that the defendants were participating in "highly profitable 'pump-and-dump' schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018" involving three public companies, including BioZone, that, "while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares." Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth, investors suffered losses.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



https://www.accesswire.com/513615/IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Cocrystal-Pharma-Inc-Formerly-BioZone-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm



© Accesswire 2018
