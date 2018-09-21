Log in
COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC (COCP)
Cocrystal Pharma : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a/ BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (COCP) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - November 19, 2018

09/21/2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a/ BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Cocrystal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COCP) and of Cocrystal's predecessor, BioZone, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Cocrystal and BioZone securities between September 23, 2013 to September 7, 2018, (the "Class Period").  Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cocp.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal's stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Cocrystal's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cocp or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cocrystal you have until November 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-against-cocrystal-pharma-inc-fka-biozone-pharmaceuticals-inc-cocp-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline--november-19-2018-300717007.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
