COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC (COCP)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Investors (COCP)

09/29/2018 | 02:13am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. investors (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COCP) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against former officers of BioZone as well as other individuals and corporations, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The SEC complaint alleges that defendants were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of three public companies, including BioZone, that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.” On this news, Cocrystal’s share price fell more than 14%, to close at $3.20 on September 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Cocrystal, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
