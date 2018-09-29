Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Investors (COCP)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. investors (“Cocrystal” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: COCP)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against former officers of BioZone as well as
other individuals and corporations, alleging violations of the federal
securities laws. The SEC complaint alleges that defendants were
participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from
2013 through 2018” in the stock of three public companies, including
BioZone, that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left
retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.” On this news,
Cocrystal’s share price fell more than 14%, to close at $3.20 on
September 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased Cocrystal, have information or would like to learn more
about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please
contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005692/en/