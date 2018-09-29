Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Investors (COCP)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. investors (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COCP) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against former officers of BioZone as well as other individuals and corporations, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The SEC complaint alleges that defendants were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of three public companies, including BioZone, that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.” On this news, Cocrystal’s share price fell more than 14%, to close at $3.20 on September 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

