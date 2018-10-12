Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cocrystal Pharma Inc    COCP

COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC (COCP)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Investors (COCP)

10/12/2018 | 01:46am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COCP) securities between September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Cocrystal investors have until November 19, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses on their Cocrystal investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On or around March 12, 2018, BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. changed its name to Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. And, on September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against former officers of BioZone as well as other individuals and corporations, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The SEC complaint alleges that defendants were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of three public companies, including BioZone, that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.” On this news, Cocrystal’s share price fell more than 14%, to close at $3.20 on September 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased shares of Cocrystal during the Class Period, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
