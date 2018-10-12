Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Investors (COCP)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Cocrystal Pharma,
Inc. (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COCP)
securities between September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Cocrystal investors have until November
19, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors that suffered losses on their Cocrystal investments are
encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss
their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On or around March 12, 2018, BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. changed its
name to Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. And, on September 7, 2018, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against
former officers of BioZone as well as other individuals and
corporations, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The
SEC complaint alleges that defendants were participants in “highly
profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018” in the
stock of three public companies, including BioZone, that, “while
enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors
holding virtually worthless shares.” On this news, Cocrystal’s share
price fell more than 14%, to close at $3.20 on September 7, 2018,
thereby injuring investors.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to
artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme
would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3)
defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a
result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations
and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered
the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
If you purchased shares of Cocrystal during the Class Period, have
information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem,
Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888)
638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005965/en/