Codemasters : EXPERIENCE THE DRAMA OF MOTORSPORT – GRID® OUT NOW

10/08/2019 | 04:17am EDT

GRID | October 8th, 2019

Get Your Heart Racing and Experience the Prestige and Glory of Victory

GRID® is now available worldwide on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and Windows PC (DVD and via Steam), giving race fans intense wheel-to-wheel action on some of the most challenging street tracks and race circuits. Having won the prestigious Best Racing Game at the gamescom Awards 2019, GRID gives players choice and accessibility allowing them to play their way with a superior handling model that caters to both sim players who want a fun experience and casual fans looking for a challenging racing game. The latest trailer can be viewed here or below;

From lights out, players will experience the true drama of motorsport. GRID isn't about a procession of cars; with 400 AI personalities ranging from calm to aggressive, drivers stray from the racing line to prevent opponents from passing, they might brake late and do whatever is necessary to remain ahead of the pack. GRID features 104 career events across 12 race locations, the best drivers including Fernando Alonso and his esports team, FA Racing Logitech G and the return of the revered Ravenwest Motorsport.

'As a team, we are incredibly proud of the game we have made and excited that players around the world can finally get their hands on it,' said Chris Smith, GRID Game Director at Codemasters. 'We set-out with three goals; make a game that puts the player in control and allows them to play their way. For the game to feel alive and celebrate the drama of motorsport. Lastly, make a game that is for everyone; to have the best handling which appeals to both core racing fans and casual players. We have put all of this into GRID and we look forward to hearing feedback from our players.'

For future news and details follow Codemasters game blog and social channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Codemasters Group Holdings plc published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 08:16:06 UTC
