Codemasters : Motorsport Games, Codemasters and FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy partner to create the World RX Esports Invitational

DiRT, DiRT Rally 2.0 | March 27th, 2020

Online racers have the opportunity to face off against FIA World Rallycross Championship drivers as qualifying goes live on DiRT Rally 2.0 on Saturday 28th March

Motorsport Games, the video game company dedicated to the integration of racing game development and esports, has today announced a partnership with Codemasters and the FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy to create the World RX Esports Invitational. The series will be held on the dates of selected rounds of the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy that have been postponed due to health concerns and government regulations relating to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. The first race, the Barcelona World RX Esports Invitational, will be held on Sunday 19th April using DiRT Rally 2.0 on PC via Steam.

A number of the official World RX drivers will be taking part in the championship and fans around the world will have the opportunity to earn a place on the grid against these stars when the Qualifying event goes live on DiRT Rally 2.0 on PC this Saturday (28th March). The top drivers who complete the 6-lap race around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the fastest time will be invited to take part in the live streamed showcase. In order to enter, PC Steam players should go to the 'My Team' section of DiRT Rally 2.0 on Saturday 28th March from 10am (GMT) and select the specially-marked promotional FIA World Rallycross tile from the Events screen.

Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of Motorsports Events at IMG, the promoter of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, said: 'We hope that by offering fans around the world the chance to engage with World RX via an alternative esports championship, we are providing a small level of enjoyment in these difficult times.'

Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games commented: 'This partnership with the FIA World Rallycross Championship is further evidence of Motorsport Games' commitment to rights holders in helping them engage with their fans during this very difficult time. It is also a continuation of our excellent relationship with Codemasters, which has already seen us manage and broadcast the DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series earlier this year.

'Combining our best in class esports technology and competition management expertise with real World RX drivers and commentary talent will create a thrilling spectacle for the fans. The fact that online racers are also able to take part, and potential race against their heroes, takes the fan engagement to the next level. It's going to be a great show.'

Ross Gowing, Game Director of DiRT Rally 2.0 at Codemasters said: 'With so much of the sporting world currently unable to compete, it's great to see the gaming community come together for virtual tournaments which offer some light relief during these uncertain times. We're excited to be a part of the World RX Esports Invitational and look forward to seeing pro drivers and fans take to DiRT Rally 2.0 in a competitive, yet fun, environment.'

Motorsport Games' investment in esports includes the ability to be able to manage and distribute an esports broadcast remotely, including live commentary. It is now operating and broadcasting the #NotTheGP series as well as the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, Le Mans Esports Series and the DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series.