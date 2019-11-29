Codemasters : Results of Placing

RNS Number : 0726V

Codemasters Group Holdings PLC

29 November 2019

29 November 2019

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc

("Codemasters" or the "Company")

Results of Placing

Codemasters is pleased to announce the successful completion of the placing announced (the "Placing") at 6.12 p.m. on 28 November 2019, (the "Placing Announcement").

A total of 9,523,809 new Ordinary Shares in Codemasters (the "Placing Shares") have been placed by Liberum and Jefferies (the "Joint Bookrunners"), acting as joint bookrunners, at a price of 210 pence per Placing Share with institutional investors, raising gross proceeds of approximately £20 million.

The Placing Shares being issued represent, in aggregate, approximately

6.3 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital (taking into account the issue of the Initial Consideration Shares).

As outlined in the Placing Announcement, the net proceeds of the Placing will be used by the Company to fund the cash component of the Initial Consideration payable by the Company for the acquisition of SMS.