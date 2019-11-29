Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Codemasters Group Holdings Plc    CDM   GB00BFWZ2G72

CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(CDM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/29 03:27:41 am
233 GBp   +10.95%
03:18aCODEMASTERS : Results of Placing
PU
11/28CODEMASTERS : Proposed Acquisition and Placing
PU
11/28CODEMASTERS : reg; ACQUIRES SLIGHTLY MAD STUDIOS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Codemasters : Results of Placing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 03:18am EST

RNS Number : 0726V

Codemasters Group Holdings PLC

29 November 2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLIC RELEASE, PUBLICATION, OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES OF CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC ("COMPANY") IN THE UNITED STATES (OR TO ANY US PERSON), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER IN ANY OF THOSE JURISDICTIONS.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (REGULATION 596/2014/EU) ("MAR"). UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

29 November 2019

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc

("Codemasters" or the "Company")

Results of Placing

Codemasters is pleased to announce the successful completion of the placing announced (the "Placing") at 6.12 p.m. on 28 November 2019, (the "Placing Announcement").

A total of 9,523,809 new Ordinary Shares in Codemasters (the "Placing Shares") have been placed by Liberum and Jefferies (the "Joint Bookrunners"), acting as joint bookrunners, at a price of 210 pence per Placing Share with institutional investors, raising gross proceeds of approximately £20 million.

The Placing Shares being issued represent, in aggregate, approximately

6.3 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital (taking into account the issue of the Initial Consideration Shares).

As outlined in the Placing Announcement, the net proceeds of the Placing will be used by the Company to fund the cash component of the Initial Consideration payable by the Company for the acquisition of SMS.

The Placing is conditional on, amongst other things: (a) the Acquisition Agreement not having lapsed or been terminated and having become unconditional in all respects, subject to Admission; and (b) Admission, and is being carried out within the Company's existing share authority to issue Ordinary Shares for cash.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares and Initial Consideration Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission will occur and dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 3 December 2019. The Placing Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of Codemasters.

Following Admission of the Placing Shares and the Initial Consideration Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company in issue will be 151,310,823 and the total number of voting shares in the Company will be 151,310,823. This ﬁgure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms used but not deﬁned in this announcement have the same meanings as set out in the Placing Announcement.

Enquiries

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc

Via Alma PR

Frank Sagnier, CEO

Rashid Varachia, CFO

Liberum Capital Limited

(Nominated

Adviser

and

Joint

Bookrunner)

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Neil Patel

Cameron Duncan

Ed Phillips

William Hall

Jefferies International Limited

(Joint Bookrunner)

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Ed Matthews

Luca Erpici Laurene Danon William Brown

Alma PR Ltd

+44 (0) 20 3405 0206

Josh Royston

codemasters@almapr.co.uk Rebecca Sanders-Hewitt

Helena Bogle

Sam Modlin

Notes to Editors

ABOUT CODEMASTERS:

Codemasters (AIM:CDM) is an award winning British video game

developer and publisher with over 30 years of heritage. The company specialises in high quality racing games including DiRT, GRID and the BAFTA award-winning official F1® series of videogames.

Codemasters' LEI number is: 213800NOITSDQVNP5W91

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ROIEAFFPADDNFAF

Disclaimer

Codemasters Group Holdings plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 08:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS
03:18aCODEMASTERS : Results of Placing
PU
11/28CODEMASTERS : Proposed Acquisition and Placing
PU
11/28CODEMASTERS : reg; ACQUIRES SLIGHTLY MAD STUDIOS
PU
11/04CODEMASTERS : Rise to the Challenge with DiRT Rally 2.0‘s Free Trial Versi..
PU
10/31CODEMASTERS : reg; EXTENDS FORMULA 1® PARTNERSHIP
PU
10/31CODEMASTERS : Formula 1® Contract Extension to at least 2025
PU
10/28CODEMASTERS : Rise up against your rivals in the second in a series of F2™..
PU
10/11CODEMASTERS : Release of GRID
PU
10/08CODEMASTERS : EXPERIENCE THE DRAMA OF MOTORSPORT – GRID® OUT NOW
PU
01/08Codemasters Rises on Mobile Game Deal with China's Netease
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 81,2 M
EBIT 2020 14,4 M
Net income 2020 15,2 M
Finance 2020 31,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
EV / Sales2021 2,73x
Capitalization 294 M
Chart CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Codemasters Group Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 300,00  GBp
Last Close Price 210,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Theodore Sagnier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerhard Florin Non-Executive Chairman
Rashid Ismail Varachia Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Pierre Gomes Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC30.03%379
MICROSOFT CORPORATION49.97%1 162 020
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.29%31 131
SPLUNK INC.44.02%23 305
SYNOPSYS68.29%21 306
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.63.06%19 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group