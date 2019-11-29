Codemasters : Results of Placing

RNS Number : 0726V
Codemasters Group Holdings PLC
29 November 2019
29 November 2019
Codemasters Group Holdings Plc
("Codemasters" or the "Company")
Results of Placing
Codemasters is pleased to announce the successful completion of the placing announced (the "Placing") at 6.12 p.m. on 28 November 2019, (the "Placing Announcement").
A total of 9,523,809 new Ordinary Shares in Codemasters (the "Placing Shares") have been placed by Liberum and Jefferies (the "Joint Bookrunners"), acting as joint bookrunners, at a price of 210 pence per Placing Share with institutional investors, raising gross proceeds of approximately £20 million.
The Placing Shares being issued represent, in aggregate, approximately
6.3 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital (taking into account the issue of the Initial Consideration Shares).
As outlined in the Placing Announcement, the net proceeds of the Placing will be used by the Company to fund the cash component of the Initial Consideration payable by the Company for the acquisition of SMS.
The Placing is conditional on, amongst other things: (a) the Acquisition Agreement not having lapsed or been terminated and having become unconditional in all respects, subject to Admission; and (b) Admission, and is being carried out within the Company's existing share authority to issue Ordinary Shares for cash.
Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares and Initial Consideration Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission will occur and dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 3 December 2019. The Placing Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of Codemasters.
Following Admission of the Placing Shares and the Initial Consideration Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company in issue will be 151,310,823 and the total number of voting shares in the Company will be 151,310,823. This ﬁgure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Capitalised terms used but not deﬁned in this announcement have the same meanings as set out in the Placing Announcement.
Enquiries
Codemasters Group Holdings Plc
Via Alma PR
Frank Sagnier, CEO
Rashid Varachia, CFO
Liberum Capital Limited
(Nominated
Adviser
and
Joint
Bookrunner)
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Neil Patel
Cameron Duncan
Ed Phillips
William Hall
Jefferies International Limited
(Joint Bookrunner)
+44 (0) 20 7029 8000
Ed Matthews
Luca Erpici Laurene Danon William Brown
Alma PR Ltd
+44 (0) 20 3405 0206
Josh Royston
codemasters@almapr.co.uk Rebecca Sanders-Hewitt
Helena Bogle
Sam Modlin
