Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Codere, S.A.    CDR   ES0119256032

CODERE, S.A.

(CDR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Madrid - 07/29
1.33 EUR   -3.20%
04:56aCODERE S A : 29/07/2020 Interim Notes Closing
PU
07/27CODERE S A : 24/07/2020 EGM Remote assistance
PU
07/27CODERE S A : 24/07/2020 AGM Resolutions
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Codere S A : 29/07/2020 Interim Notes Closing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 04:56am EDT

Codere S.A.

Avda. de Bruselas, 26 28108 Alcobendas Madrid

Telf: 91 354 28 00

Madrid, July 29, 2020

In accordance with article 226 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Stock Market Act approved by the Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, Codere S.A. (the "Company"), hereby informs of the following:

INSIDE INFORMATION

Refinancing Transaction

On 21 July 2020, the Company (together with its subsidiaries, "Codere") announced by means of the inside information announcement (register number 340) that for the purpose of supporting the implementation of a proposed refinancing transaction (the "Transaction") with the holders of the existing notes (the "Existing Notes", and such holders the "Existing Noteholders") issued by Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A, it had entered into a revised lock-up agreement with certain Existing Noteholders (the "Lock-UpAgreement") which replaced the lock-up agreement previously entered into on 13 July 2020. A copy of the Lock-Up Agreement was attached to that announcement.

Interim Notes

As previously announced, the Transaction terms include the issuance of EUR 85,000,000 of super senior notes (the "Interim Notes") to certain members of the ad hoc group of Existing Noteholders with whom the Transaction terms have been developed. The Interim Notes are intended to provide Codere with the liquidity that it requires to support operations pending closing of the Transaction.

Codere is pleased to confirm that the Interim Notes have been issued, and that the net proceeds of the Interim Notes have been received.

Existing Noteholder Support

Codere is also pleased to announce that, as at 4.00 pm (London time) on 27 July 2020 (being the Consent Fee Deadline under the Lock-Up Agreement), Existing Noteholders holding 80.40% of the Existing Notes had acceded to the LockUp Agreement, calculated in accordance with its terms.

Luis Argüello

Secretary of the Board of Directors

1

Disclaimer

Codere SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 08:55:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CODERE, S.A.
04:56aCODERE S A : 29/07/2020 Interim Notes Closing
PU
07/27CODERE S A : 24/07/2020 EGM Remote assistance
PU
07/27CODERE S A : 24/07/2020 AGM Resolutions
PU
07/24CODERE S A : 24/07/2020 Baskets Table
PU
07/24CODERE S A : 24/07/2020 Fitch
PU
07/24CODERE S A : 17/07/2020 AGM remote assistance
PU
07/24CODERE S A : 07/07/2020 Supplement AGM Call
PU
07/17CODERE S A : 17/07/2020 Undertaking Shareholders and Codere UK
PU
07/17CODERE S A : 17/07/2020 The Shareholders' Meeting will be held attended only rem..
PU
07/14CODERE S A : 14/07/2020 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 444 M 1 698 M 1 698 M
Net income 2020 -25,9 M -30,5 M -30,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 058 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 157 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 685
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart CODERE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Codere, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CODERE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,33 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicente Gabriel Di Loreto Chief Executive Officer
Norman Raul Sorensen Valdez Non-Executive Chairman
Angel Corzo Uceda Chief Financial Officer
Luis Sanchez Serrano Director-Technology & Digitalisation
Pío Cabanillas Alonso Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CODERE, S.A.-48.85%185
SANDS CHINA LTD.-29.77%30 320
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-9.76%28 611
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC20.02%23 166
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB105.67%11 988
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-23.28%11 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group