Codere S A : 29/07/2020 Interim Notes Closing

Madrid, July 29, 2020

In accordance with article 226 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Stock Market Act approved by the Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, Codere S.A. (the "Company"), hereby informs of the following:

INSIDE INFORMATION

Refinancing Transaction

On 21 July 2020, the Company (together with its subsidiaries, "Codere") announced by means of the inside information announcement (register number 340) that for the purpose of supporting the implementation of a proposed refinancing transaction (the "Transaction") with the holders of the existing notes (the "Existing Notes", and such holders the "Existing Noteholders") issued by Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A, it had entered into a revised lock-up agreement with certain Existing Noteholders (the "Lock-UpAgreement") which replaced the lock-up agreement previously entered into on 13 July 2020. A copy of the Lock-Up Agreement was attached to that announcement.

Interim Notes

As previously announced, the Transaction terms include the issuance of EUR 85,000,000 of super senior notes (the "Interim Notes") to certain members of the ad hoc group of Existing Noteholders with whom the Transaction terms have been developed. The Interim Notes are intended to provide Codere with the liquidity that it requires to support operations pending closing of the Transaction.

Codere is pleased to confirm that the Interim Notes have been issued, and that the net proceeds of the Interim Notes have been received.

Existing Noteholder Support

Codere is also pleased to announce that, as at 4.00 pm (London time) on 27 July 2020 (being the Consent Fee Deadline under the Lock-Up Agreement), Existing Noteholders holding 80.40% of the Existing Notes had acceded to the LockUp Agreement, calculated in accordance with its terms.

Luis Argüello

Secretary of the Board of Directors

