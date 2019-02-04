Codexis : Shares Rise After Hours After Deal With Merck Announced

Log in
02/04/2019 | 07:08pm EST

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (CDXS), a protein-engineering company, were rising in Monday's after-hours trading session, following an announcement by the company it has signed a new agreement to install engineering-technology upgrades into Merck's platform.

At 6:19 p.m. EDT, Codexis shares were up 11.31% at $21.75. They closed the regular trading session at $19.54, up 0.88%.

Under the terms of the deal, Codexis also will maintain the technology upgrades for a multiyear term, the company said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

