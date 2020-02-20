Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Codexis, Inc.    CDXS

CODEXIS, INC.

(CDXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Codexis to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call on February 27

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that it will report 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Codexis management will hold an investment community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.

Live Call:U.S.855 890 8665
 International720 634 2938
 Passcode8768898
   
Live Webcast:Codexis IR Website 
 The webcast will be archived for 90 days.
   
Replay:U.S.855 859 2056
 International404 537 3406
 Passcode8768898
 The replay will be available for 48 hours
  

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain, 310 691 7100
jcain@lhai.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CODEXIS, INC.
07:01aCodexis to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call on February..
GL
01/13Codexis Attends Opening Ceremony for Porton's Fermentation Pilot Lab in Chong..
GL
01/10Codexis and Nestlé Health Science Sign Development Agreement to Advance Thera..
GL
2019Codexis Announces License Agreement with Roche for Enzyme Used in Next Genera..
GL
2019Codexis Announces the Publication with Merck of an Efficient Enzymatic Cascad..
GL
2019CODEXIS, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2019CODEXIS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
2019CODEXIS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019CODEXIS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
2019Codexis Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 71,2 M
EBIT 2019 -11,6 M
Net income 2019 -11,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -69,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -85,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,90x
Capitalization 818 M
Chart CODEXIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Codexis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CODEXIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,13  $
Last Close Price 13,98  $
Spread / Highest target 78,9%
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Nicols President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard J. Kelley Chairman
Ross Taylor Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Hicham Alaoui VP-Bio therapeutics Research & Development
Thomas R. Baruch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CODEXIS, INC.-12.60%818
LONZA GROUP19.68%31 906
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.39%31 697
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.4.93%20 652
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 382
INCYTE CORPORATION-9.18%17 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group