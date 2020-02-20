Codexis to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call on February 27
0
02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that it will report 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Codexis management will hold an investment community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.
