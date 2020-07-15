Log in
News Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/15/2020

YORK, Pa., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 14, 2020, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVLY), the parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on August 11, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 28, 2020.      

With assets of over $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania.  PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.      

Questions or comments concerning this Press Release should be directed to:

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. 
Larry J. Miller, Chairman, President and CEO
717-747-1500
lmiller@peoplesbanknet.com		Larry D. Pickett, CPA - Treasurer 
717-747-1502
lpickett@peoplesbanknet.com

                                            


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 75,4 M - -
Net income 2019 18,6 M - -
Net cash 2019 38,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
Yield 2019 2,64%
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,02x
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 96,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Craig L. Kauffman Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Larry D. Pickett CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Harry R. Swift Vice Chairman
Dallas L. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.-45.29%119
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.95%299 202
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.33%252 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%209 429
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.13%202 662
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.22%140 562
