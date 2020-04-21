Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coeur Mining, Inc.    CDE

COEUR MINING, INC.

(CDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coeur Mining : Announces Move to Virtual Platform for 2020 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will be moving its 2020 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (“Annual Meeting”) to a virtual-only format in response to public health and travel safety concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to support the health and safety of its stockholders, employees, and stakeholders. As disclosed in Coeur’s 2020 Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”), the Company will hold its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. Online access to the meeting will begin at 9:15 a.m. Central Time.

Stockholders can participate in the Annual Meeting via a live audio webcast, but will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/cde2020 and to ask questions and/or vote, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability previously received. As described in the Proxy Statement, stockholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date.

Stockholders may vote in advance of the Annual Meeting at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone at 1-800-690-6903 24 hours a day through 11:59 p.m. Central Time on the day before the Annual Meeting and may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

We urge all stockholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the previously distributed proxy materials (or notice of internet availability) will not be reissued or updated to reflect the change in meeting format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Additional information has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning the meeting.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COEUR MINING, INC.
04:31pCOEUR MINING : Announces Move to Virtual Platform for 2020 Annual Stockholders' ..
BU
04/08COEUR MINING : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
BU
04/08COEUR MINING : Provides Update on Palmarejo Complex, COVID-19 Preparedness and F..
AQ
04/02JERVOIS MINING : Appointment of Finance Manager at Idaho Cobalt Operations
AQ
02/24COEUR MINING : to Present at Upcoming BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference
AQ
02/21COEUR MINING : to Present at Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference
BU
02/19COEUR MINING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19COEUR MINING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/19COEUR MINING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/19COEUR MINING : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 748 M
EBIT 2020 108 M
Net income 2020 40,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 6,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,45x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,21x
Capitalization 1 082 M
Chart COEUR MINING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coeur Mining, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COEUR MINING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,84  $
Last Close Price 4,44  $
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell J. Krebs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Mellor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Terry F.D. Smith Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas S. Whelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Marcio Torres Ribeiro Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COEUR MINING, INC.-45.05%1 006
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-2.85%12 627
ALROSA1.28%5 906
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-0.13%5 866
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED0.94%4 704
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.57%4 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group