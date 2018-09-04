Coeur Mining : Declares Commercial Production at its New Silvertip Operation; Updates Companywide Full-Year Production Guidance

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) is pleased to
announce that it declared commercial production effective September 1,
2018 at its new high-grade Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine (“Silvertip”)
located in northern British Columbia.
“The commencement of commercial production at Silvertip is a significant
milestone,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur’s President and Chief
Executive Officer. “We completed the acquisition of Silvertip in October
2017 and commenced production in March after successfully commissioning
the mill. Since then, our team has been focused on optimizing plant
performance and on upgrading the mine’s infrastructure. We continue to
be excited about the impact Silvertip is expected to have on our
production, margins and cash flow beginning next year.
“Optimization efforts at Silvertip will continue over the next several
quarters, with processing rates on-track to average 750 tonnes per day
("mtpd”) by year-end and reach 1,000 mtpd in early 2019. We remain
on-track to publish an initial NI 43-101 Technical Report in the fourth
quarter and expect to receive approval of the permit amendment
application to operate at 1,000 mtpd around year-end.”
During August, processing rates averaged approximately 450 mtpd, up from
approximately 350 mtpd during July and approximately 250 mtpd during
June. Processing rates regularly ranged between 500 to 650 mtpd during
August and exceeded 800 mtpd late in the month. During the same time,
plant availability improved to 80%, up from 75% in July and 65% in June.
Through July, the Company has invested a total of $51.3 million in
Silvertip ($5.8 million expensed and $45.5 million capitalized),
including $29.8 million of capitalized operating expenses, $8.0 million
of capitalized resource infill drilling and $2.1 million of expensed
resource expansion drilling. Near-term priorities for the Company
include the construction of improved camp facilities, acceleration of
underground development activity and the introduction of long hole stope
mining to selected areas. As of August 31, 2018, Silvertip had 250
employees.
Updated Companywide Production Guidance
In July, the Company increased its full-year production guidance from
36.0 – 39.4 million silver equivalent ounces (“AgEqOz”)3 to
37.3 - 40.5 million AgEqOz3 due to strong first half
performance at its Palmarejo operation in Mexico.
Based on stronger than expected performance at its Rochester mine in
Nevada and on improved visibility of Silvertip’s production now that
commercial production has been achieved, Coeur is revising its full-year
Companywide production guidance to 36.1 - 39.5 million AgEqOz3.
Overview of 2018 Guidance Update
|
|
|
|
Original Guidance
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
Zinc
|
|
|
Lead
|
|
|
Silver Equivalent2
|
|
|
|
(K oz)
|
|
|
(oz)
|
|
|
(K lbs)
|
|
|
(K lbs)
|
|
|
(K oz)
|
Palmarejo
|
|
|
7,500 - 7,900
|
|
|
115,000 - 120,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,400 - 15,100
|
Rochester
|
|
|
4,200 - 4,700
|
|
|
45,000 - 50,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,900 - 7,700
|
Kensington
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
115,000 - 120,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,900 - 7,200
|
Wharf
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
85,000 - 90,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,100 - 5,400
|
Silvertip
|
|
|
1,500 - 2,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
23,000 - 28,000
|
|
|
23,000 - 28,000
|
|
|
4,030 - 5,080
|
Total
|
|
|
13,200 - 14,600
|
|
|
360,000 - 380,000
|
|
|
23,000 - 28,000
|
|
|
23,000 - 28,000
|
|
|
37,330 - 40,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Guidance
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
Zinc
|
|
|
Lead
|
|
|
Silver Equivalent2
|
|
|
|
(K oz)
|
|
|
(oz)
|
|
|
(K lbs)
|
|
|
(K lbs)
|
|
|
(K oz)
|
Palmarejo
|
|
|
7,500 - 7,900
|
|
|
115,000 - 120,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,400 - 15,100
|
Rochester
|
|
|
4,800 - 5,200
|
|
|
48,000 - 52,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,680 – 8,320
|
Kensington
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
115,000 - 120,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,900 - 7,200
|
Wharf
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
85,000 - 90,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,100 - 5,400
|
Silvertip
|
|
|
700 - 1,200
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,000 - 23,000
|
|
|
11,000 - 18,000
|
|
|
2,030 - 3,480
|
Total
|
|
|
13,000 - 14,300
|
|
|
363,000 - 382,000
|
|
|
13,000 - 23,000
|
|
|
11,000 - 18,000
|
|
|
36,110 - 39,500
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a well-diversified, growing precious metals
producer with five mines in North America. Coeur produces from its
wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico,
the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia, the Rochester
silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the
Kensington gold mine in Alaska. In addition, the Company has interests
in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including
statements regarding development and production at Silvertip,
exploration expenditures, mining volume, timing for publication of a
technical report and production guidance for Silvertip and Rochester.
Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results,
performance or achievements to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk
that anticipated resource conversion and upgrade are not attained, the
risk that planned drilling programs may be curtailed or canceled due to
budget constraints or other reasons, the risks and hazards inherent in
the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale
mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or
geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold,
silver, lead and zinc and a sustained lower price environment, the
uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and
developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and
regulatory delays, ground conditions, grade variability, any future
labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the
estimation of gold and silver reserves, changes that could result from
Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the
loss of any third-party smelter to which Coeur markets its production,
the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations, the
risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining
properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise
additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or
refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set
out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities
and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators,
including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10-K
or Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary
significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to
put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any
intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses,
expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur,
its financial or operating results or its securities.
Christopher Pascoe, Coeur's Director, Technical Services and a qualified
person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, approved the
scientific and technical information concerning Coeur's mineral projects
in this news release. For a description of the key assumptions,
parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources,
as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the
extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known
environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political,
marketing or other relevant factors, Canadian investors should refer to
the Technical Reports for each of Coeur's properties as filed on SEDAR
at www.sedar.com.
Notes
-
Through July 31, 2018.
-
Based on the mid-point of the AgEqOz guidance ranges.
-
Figures include pre-commercial concentrate production at Silvertip.
Silver and gold equivalence assumes a 60:1 silver-to-gold ratio.
Silver and zinc equivalence assumes a 0.06:1 silver-to-zinc ratio.
Silver and lead equivalence assumes a 0.05:1 silver-to-lead ratio.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005856/en/