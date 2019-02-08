Log in
COEUR MINING INC (CDE)
Coeur Mining : Files Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Reserve Estimate and Reserve-Based Mine Plan for its Silvertip Mine

02/08/2019 | 07:07pm EST

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today filed a technical report prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (the “Technical Report”) for its Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in northern British Columbia. This follows the Company’s news release that outlined Silvertip’s initial reserve estimate and reserve-based mine plan dated December 27, 2018.

The Technical Report has been filed and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five mines in North America. Coeur produces from its wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico, the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2019
