Coeur Mining : Reports Fatal Accident at Palmarejo

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) regrets to
report that a fatal accident occurred at its Palmarejo Mine in Mexico on
September 13, 2018.
Two underground production drillers fell into a void after the ground
below them collapsed. The area was immediately evacuated and all
underground operations were suspended pending emergency response and
initial investigation. The Company is working closely and cooperatively
with the authorities to respond to the situation. The ground collapse
occurred in a highly localized area and does not affect other portions
of the mine. Operations have resumed except in the specific level of the
underground mine where the incident occurred.
“On behalf of everyone here at Coeur Mining, I want to express our
condolences to the families, friends and communities of the employees we
have lost in this tragic accident,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur’s
President and Chief Executive Officer.
A formal investigation has begun to determine the root causes of the
incident as well as how to prevent them in the future.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a well-diversified, growing precious metals
producer with five mines in North America. Coeur produces from its
wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico,
the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia, the Rochester
silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the
Kensington gold mine in Alaska. In addition, the Company has interests
in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.
