Coeur Mining : Reports Fatal Accident at Palmarejo

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) regrets to report that a fatal accident occurred at its Palmarejo Mine in Mexico on September 13, 2018.

Two underground production drillers fell into a void after the ground below them collapsed. The area was immediately evacuated and all underground operations were suspended pending emergency response and initial investigation. The Company is working closely and cooperatively with the authorities to respond to the situation. The ground collapse occurred in a highly localized area and does not affect other portions of the mine. Operations have resumed except in the specific level of the underground mine where the incident occurred.

“On behalf of everyone here at Coeur Mining, I want to express our condolences to the families, friends and communities of the employees we have lost in this tragic accident,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

A formal investigation has begun to determine the root causes of the incident as well as how to prevent them in the future.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five mines in North America. Coeur produces from its wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico, the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.


