Coeur Mining : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Production and Sales Results

Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Production and Sales Results

Chicago, Illinois - January 14, 2019 - Coeur Mining, Inc. (the "Company" or "Coeur") (NYSE: CDE) today announced fourth quarter 2018 production of 3.5 million ounces of silver, 99,460 ounces of gold, 3.1 million pounds of zinc and 1.7 million pounds of lead, or 9.8 million silver equivalent1 ounces (12.2 million ounces based on average spot prices during the fourth quarter).2 Silver and gold production during the fourth quarter increased 19% and 12%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter. Strong results were driven by increased production from Palmarejo and Rochester as well as significantly higher production from Kensington.

Full-year 2018 production included 12.9 million ounces of silver, 367,728 ounces of gold, 6.8 million pounds of zinc and 3.9 million pounds of lead, or 35.6 million silver equivalent1 ounces (43.4 million ounces based on average spot prices for the year).2 Silver production increased 8% during 2018 driven by strong performance at Palmarejo and Rochester. Gold production decreased 4% over the same period as positive results from Palmarejo and Rochester were outweighed by lower production at Wharf.

Metal sales for the fourth quarter totaled 3.1 million ounces of silver, 87,514 ounces of gold, 2.6 million pounds of zinc and 1.4 million pounds of lead, or 8.5 million silver equivalent1 ounces (10.7 million ounces based on average spot prices during the quarter).2 Full-year 2018 metal sales totaled 12.4 million ounces of silver, 358,731 ounces of gold, 4.8 million pounds of zinc and 3.1 million pounds of lead, or 34.3 million silver equivalent1 ounces (41.9 million ounces based on average spot prices for the year).2 Metal sales reflect the impact of the bankruptcy filing of Republic Metals Corp. ("RMC"), a U.S.-based precious metals refiner, that occurred in early November. Approximately 0.4 million ounces and 6,500 ounces of the Company's silver and gold, respectively, were affected by RMC's Chapter 11 filing.

The Company expects to issue full-year 2019 production and cost guidance in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on February 20, 2019.

Note: On February 28, 2018, Coeur divested the San Bartolomé mine through the sale of its 100%-owned Bolivian subsidiary. As a result, San Bartolomé is excluded from consolidating operating statistics for all periods presented unless otherwise noted.

Fourth quarter and full-year 2018 production and sales highlights for each of Coeur's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico

Tons milled Average silver grade (oz/t) 6.49 5.96 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.10 0.08 Average recovery rate - Ag 83.8% 84.0% Average recovery rate - Au 88.9% 97.6% Ounces Produced Silver (000's) 7,516 1,893 Gold Silver equivalent1 (000's) 3,768 Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)17,429 4,528 Ounces Sold 1,534 Silver (000's) Gold 115,59223,667 Silver equivalent1 (000's) 2,955 Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)16,566 3,530 $14.57 $1,148 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 300,116 344,073 359,893 1,498,421 389,524 6.26 6.86 6.88 5.62 6.92 0.10 0.11 0.10 0.09 0.10 82.2% 87.5% 81.4% 86.0% 87.0% 88.8% 89.9% 80.4% 90.0% 92.0% 1,544 2,066 2,013 7,242 2,346 122,72231,239 27,885 33,702 29,896 121,569 37,537 3,217 4,088 3,807 14,536 4,600 3,796 4,728 4,382 16,207 5,209 1,572 2,092 2,031 7,586 2,343 29,830 31,207 30,888 131,743 38,953 3,362 3,964 3,884 15,491 4,681 3,981 4,557 4,479 17,301 5,313 $14.75 $16.49 $16.73 $16.96 $16.57 $1,082 $1,162 $1,168 $1,110 $1,139 20184Q 20181,382,471378,389

14,880

Average realized price per silver ounce Average realized price per gold ounce

7,229 14,165 $15.77 $1,140

• Fourth quarter gold and silver production increased 12% and 23%, respectively, to 31,239 and 1.9 million ounces compared to the prior quarter. Silver equivalent1 production was 3.8 million ounces (4.5 million ounces based on average spot prices during the fourth quarter), 17% higher compared to the third quarter. Year-over-year, gold and silver production increased 1% and 4%, respectively

• Higher production during the quarter was driven largely by increased throughput as the Company processed ore that was initially scheduled to be processed in the third quarter. This contributed to a one-time increase in reported recoveries due to a reduction of in-circuit inventory; metallurgical recoveries were relatively flat during the quarter

• Underground development at the La Nación deposit, located between the Independencia and Guadalupe underground mines, remains on-schedule. Production is expected to commence in the second half of 2019, providing anticipated additional mill feed to supplement existing ore sources

• Approximately 23% of gold sales in the fourth quarter, or 5,458 ounces, were sold under Palmarejo's gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. For the full year, a total of 35,807 ounces of gold (31% of Palmarejo's gold sales), were sold under this agreement

Rochester, Nevada 2018

4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018

2017

4Q 2017

Tons placed

16,169,8073,674,566 4,061,082 4,083,028 4,351,131 16,440,270 4,171,451

Average silver grade (oz/t) Average gold grade (oz/t) Ounces Produced Silver (000's) Gold Silver equivalent1 (000's)

0.52 0.46 0.52 0.53 0.54 0.53 0.50 0.004 0.004 0.004 0.004 0.003 0.003 0.003 5,038 1,466 1,290 1,125 1,157 4,714 1,361 54,388 15,926 14,702 12,273 11,487 51,051 18,995 8,301 2,422 2,172 1,861 1,846 7,777 2,500 Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's) 9,431 2,809 2,477 2,095 2,067 8,478 2,808 Ounces Sold Silver (000's) 4,855 1,391 1,248 1,097 1,119 4,931 1,457 Gold 52,789 15,339 14,257 12,030 11,163 54,642 20,002 Silver equivalent1 (000's) 8,022 2,310 2,104 1,819 1,789 8,210 2,658 Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's) 9,118 2,683 2,400 2,048 2,004 8,961 2,983 Average realized price per silver ounce $15.50 $14.53 $14.70 $16.47 $16.66 $16.98 $16.58 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,261 $1,234 $1,204 $1,297 $1,331 $1,262 $1,279

• Silver and gold production during the fourth quarter increased 14% and 8%, respectively, to 1.5 million and 15,926 ounces compared to the prior quarter. Silver equivalent1 production during the period was 12% higher quarter-over-quarter at 2.4 million ounces (2.8 million ounces based on average spot prices during quarter)

• For the full year, silver production was 5.0 million ounces while gold production was 54,388 ounces, both 7% higher than 2017, with silver equivalent1 production totaling 8.3 million ounces (9.4 million ounces based on average spot prices)

• Production was positively impacted by the continued strong performance of both the Stage IV and Stage III leach pads. These positive results outweighed the impact of lower crushing rates during the fourth quarter, which were anticipated following the decommissioning of the 15,000 ton per day ("tpd") in-pit crusher

• Installation of an initial high-pressure grinding roll ("HPGR") unit remains on schedule and budget. The concrete foundation for the HPGR is complete and structural erection is scheduled for the end of January. Ore production utilizing the HPGR unit is anticipated to commence in the second quarter, with silver recoveries expected to increase beginning mid-year

• Installation of the HPGR unit and a new secondary crusher is expected to result in higher production during the second half of the year compared to the first half

Wharf, South Dakota Tons placed Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.022 0.020 Ounces produced Gold 76,840 16,960 Silver (000's) 51 13 Gold equivalent1 77,683 17,175 Ounces sold Gold 75,572 15,306 Silver (000's) 48 11 Gold equivalent1 76,373 15,488 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,267 $1,247 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 4,923,7741,644,168 1,127,391 1,075,820 1,076,395 4,560,441 1,124,785 0.023 0.023 0.022 0.027 0.029 19,437 22,507 17,936 95,372 27,292 13 13 12 64 16 19,646 22,729 18,133 96,431 27,560 19,874 23,053 17,339 98,237 28,975 12 14 11 74 16 20,081 23,282 17,522 99,472 29,256 $1,198 $1,285 $1,341 $1,269 $1,278 20184Q 2018

• Gold production declined 13% quarter-over-quarter to 16,960 ounces in the fourth quarter. This was primarily due to the placement of lower grade ore during the quarter as well as temporary percolation issues resulting in slower-than-anticipated recoveries

• For the full year, gold production decreased 19% to 76,840 ounces as a result of unplanned weather-related downtime in the third quarter and timing of leach pad recoveries

• Tons placed for the full year reached 4.9 million tons, up from 4.6 million in 2017 and 4.3 million in 2016

• Production in 2019 is expected to return to levels comparable to prior quarters Kensington, Alaska Tons milled Average gold grade (oz/t) Average recovery rate Gold ounces produced 113,77835,335 Gold ounces sold 114,77833,202 Average realized price per gold ounce 20184Q 2018661,731166,310 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 167,964 168,751 158,706 668,727 167,631 0.19 0.23 0.17 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.22 93.0% 93.0% 91.8% 92.6% 94.0% 93.5% 92.8% 26,809 25,570 26,064 115,094 34,932 25,648 28,165 27,763 125,982 35,634 $1,161 $1,269 $1,307 $1,226 $1,244 $1,247 $1,246

• Commercial production at Jualin was declared on December 1, 2018. The figures shown in the table above include pre-commercial production

• Fourth quarter gold production of 35,335 ounces represented a 32% increase quarter-over-quarter and was slightly higher compared to the same period the prior year, largely driven by additional production from Jualin

• Approximately 23,000 tons of development ore and 3,000 tons of stope ore were mined from Jualin during the fourth quarter, yielding production (inclusive of pre-commercial) of nearly 10,500 ounces of gold at a grade of 0.40 ounces per ton, demonstrating the impact that high-grade mill feed can have on the overall production profile of Kensington

• Full-year gold production of 113,778 ounces was relatively flat compared to 2017

Silvertip, British Columbia

2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 Tons milled 86,127 38,802 28,080 14,450 4,795 - - Average silver grade (oz/t) 8.04 6.06 7.29 14.15 10.05 - - Average zinc grade (%) 6.9% 5.8% 8.0% 8.2% 6.60 - - Average lead grade (%) 5.0% 3.9% 4.6% 8.1% 7.3% -% -% Average recovery rate - Ag 49.1% 60.5% 47.0% 42.3% 30.9% -% -% Average recovery rate - Zn 56.7% 69.1% 49.1% 57.9% 18.7% -% -% Average recovery rate - Pb 45.1% 54.7% 44.4% 40.5% 21.1% -% -% Produced Silver (000's ounces) 340 142 96 87 15 - - Zinc (000's lbs) 6,781 3,083 2,207 1,372 119 - - Lead (000's lbs) 3,913 1,658 1,159 949 147 - - Silver equivalent1 (000's) 943 411 286 217 29 - - Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's) 1,117 488 342 277 36 - - Sold Silver (000's ounces) 268 127 131 10 - - - Zinc (000's lbs) 4,793 2,552 1,772 469 - - - Lead (000's lbs) 3,089 1,444 1,645 - - - - Silver equivalent1 (000's) 710 352 320 38 - - - Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's) 837 418 371 52 - - - Average realized price per silver ounce $14.03 $13.79 $14.95 $13.01 - - - Average realized price per zinc pound $0.83 $0.75 $0.93 $1.08 - - - Average realized price per lead pound $0.81 $0.83 $0.99 $- - - -