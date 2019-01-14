Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coeur Mining Inc    CDE

Coeur Mining : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Production and Sales Results

01/14/2019

NEWS RELEASE

Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Production and Sales Results

Chicago, Illinois - January 14, 2019 - Coeur Mining, Inc. (the "Company" or "Coeur") (NYSE: CDE) today announced fourth quarter 2018 production of 3.5 million ounces of silver, 99,460 ounces of gold, 3.1 million pounds of zinc and 1.7 million pounds of lead, or 9.8 million silver equivalent1 ounces (12.2 million ounces based on average spot prices during the fourth quarter).2 Silver and gold production during the fourth quarter increased 19% and 12%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter. Strong results were driven by increased production from Palmarejo and Rochester as well as significantly higher production from Kensington.

Full-year 2018 production included 12.9 million ounces of silver, 367,728 ounces of gold, 6.8 million pounds of zinc and 3.9 million pounds of lead, or 35.6 million silver equivalent1 ounces (43.4 million ounces based on average spot prices for the year).2 Silver production increased 8% during 2018 driven by strong performance at Palmarejo and Rochester. Gold production decreased 4% over the same period as positive results from Palmarejo and Rochester were outweighed by lower production at Wharf.

Metal sales for the fourth quarter totaled 3.1 million ounces of silver, 87,514 ounces of gold, 2.6 million pounds of zinc and 1.4 million pounds of lead, or 8.5 million silver equivalent1 ounces (10.7 million ounces based on average spot prices during the quarter).2 Full-year 2018 metal sales totaled 12.4 million ounces of silver, 358,731 ounces of gold, 4.8 million pounds of zinc and 3.1 million pounds of lead, or 34.3 million silver equivalent1 ounces (41.9 million ounces based on average spot prices for the year).2 Metal sales reflect the impact of the bankruptcy filing of Republic Metals Corp. ("RMC"), a U.S.-based precious metals refiner, that occurred in early November. Approximately 0.4 million ounces and 6,500 ounces of the Company's silver and gold, respectively, were affected by RMC's Chapter 11 filing.

The Company expects to issue full-year 2019 production and cost guidance in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on February 20, 2019.

Quarterly Production Results

Note: On February 28, 2018, Coeur divested the San Bartolomé mine through the sale of its 100%-owned Bolivian subsidiary. As a result, San Bartolomé is excluded from consolidating operating statistics for all periods presented unless otherwise noted.

Operations

Fourth quarter and full-year 2018 production and sales highlights for each of Coeur's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico

Tons milled

Average silver grade (oz/t)

6.49

5.96

Average gold grade (oz/t)

0.10

0.08

Average recovery rate - Ag

83.8%

84.0%

Average recovery rate - Au

88.9%

97.6%

Ounces Produced

Silver (000's)

7,516

1,893

Gold

Silver equivalent1 (000's)

3,768

Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)17,429

4,528

Ounces Sold

1,534

Silver (000's)

Gold

115,59223,667

Silver equivalent1 (000's)

2,955

Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)16,566

3,530

$14.57

$1,148

3Q 2018

2Q 2018

1Q 2018

2017

4Q 2017

300,116

344,073

359,893

1,498,421

389,524

6.26

6.86

6.88

5.62

6.92

0.10

0.11

0.10

0.09

0.10

82.2%

87.5%

81.4%

86.0%

87.0%

88.8%

89.9%

80.4%

90.0%

92.0%

1,544

2,066

2,013

7,242

2,346

122,72231,239

27,885

33,702

29,896

121,569

37,537

3,217

4,088

3,807

14,536

4,600

3,796

4,728

4,382

16,207

5,209

1,572

2,092

2,031

7,586

2,343

29,830

31,207

30,888

131,743

38,953

3,362

3,964

3,884

15,491

4,681

3,981

4,557

4,479

17,301

5,313

$14.75

$16.49

$16.73

$16.96

$16.57

$1,082

$1,162

$1,168

$1,110

$1,139

20184Q 20181,382,471378,389

14,880

Average realized price per silver ounce Average realized price per gold ounce

7,229 14,165 $15.77 $1,140

  • • Fourth quarter gold and silver production increased 12% and 23%, respectively, to 31,239 and 1.9 million ounces compared to the prior quarter. Silver equivalent1 production was 3.8 million ounces (4.5 million ounces based on average spot prices during the fourth quarter), 17% higher compared to the third quarter. Year-over-year, gold and silver production increased 1% and 4%, respectively

  • • Higher production during the quarter was driven largely by increased throughput as the Company processed ore that was initially scheduled to be processed in the third quarter. This contributed to a one-time increase in reported recoveries due to a reduction of in-circuit inventory; metallurgical recoveries were relatively flat during the quarter

  • • Underground development at the La Nación deposit, located between the Independencia and Guadalupe underground mines, remains on-schedule. Production is expected to commence in the second half of 2019, providing anticipated additional mill feed to supplement existing ore sources

  • • Approximately 23% of gold sales in the fourth quarter, or 5,458 ounces, were sold under Palmarejo's gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. For the full year, a total of 35,807 ounces of gold (31% of Palmarejo's gold sales), were sold under this agreement

Rochester, Nevada 2018

4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018

2017

4Q 2017

Tons placed

16,169,8073,674,566 4,061,082 4,083,028 4,351,131 16,440,270 4,171,451

Average silver grade (oz/t)

Average gold grade (oz/t)

Ounces Produced

Silver (000's)

Gold

Silver equivalent1 (000's)

0.52

0.46

0.52

0.53

0.54

0.53

0.50

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.003

0.003

0.003

5,038

1,466

1,290

1,125

1,157

4,714

1,361

54,388

15,926

14,702

12,273

11,487

51,051

18,995

8,301

2,422

2,172

1,861

1,846

7,777

2,500

Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)

9,431

2,809

2,477

2,095

2,067

8,478

2,808

Ounces Sold

Silver (000's)

4,855

1,391

1,248

1,097

1,119

4,931

1,457

Gold

52,789

15,339

14,257

12,030

11,163

54,642

20,002

Silver equivalent1 (000's)

8,022

2,310

2,104

1,819

1,789

8,210

2,658

Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)

9,118

2,683

2,400

2,048

2,004

8,961

2,983

Average realized price per silver ounce

$15.50

$14.53

$14.70

$16.47

$16.66

$16.98

$16.58

Average realized price per gold ounce

$1,261

$1,234

$1,204

$1,297

$1,331

$1,262

$1,279

  • • Silver and gold production during the fourth quarter increased 14% and 8%, respectively, to 1.5 million and 15,926 ounces compared to the prior quarter. Silver equivalent1 production during the period was 12% higher quarter-over-quarter at 2.4 million ounces (2.8 million ounces based on average spot prices during quarter)

  • • For the full year, silver production was 5.0 million ounces while gold production was 54,388 ounces, both 7% higher than 2017, with silver equivalent1 production totaling 8.3 million ounces (9.4 million ounces based on average spot prices)

  • • Production was positively impacted by the continued strong performance of both the Stage IV and Stage III leach pads. These positive results outweighed the impact of lower crushing rates during the fourth quarter, which were anticipated following the decommissioning of the 15,000 ton per day ("tpd") in-pit crusher

  • • Installation of an initial high-pressure grinding roll ("HPGR") unit remains on schedule and budget. The concrete foundation for the HPGR is complete and structural erection is scheduled for the end of January. Ore production utilizing the HPGR unit is anticipated to commence in the second quarter, with silver recoveries expected to increase beginning mid-year

  • • Installation of the HPGR unit and a new secondary crusher is expected to result in higher production during the second half of the year compared to the first half

Wharf, South Dakota

Tons placed

Average gold grade (oz/t)

0.022

0.020

Ounces produced

Gold

76,840

16,960

Silver (000's)

51

13

Gold equivalent1

77,683

17,175

Ounces sold

Gold

75,572

15,306

Silver (000's)

48

11

Gold equivalent1

76,373

15,488

Average realized price per gold ounce

$1,267

$1,247

3Q 2018

2Q 2018

1Q 2018

2017

4Q 2017

4,923,7741,644,168

1,127,391

1,075,820

1,076,395

4,560,441

1,124,785

0.023

0.023

0.022

0.027

0.029

19,437

22,507

17,936

95,372

27,292

13

13

12

64

16

19,646

22,729

18,133

96,431

27,560

19,874

23,053

17,339

98,237

28,975

12

14

11

74

16

20,081

23,282

17,522

99,472

29,256

$1,198

$1,285

$1,341

$1,269

$1,278

20184Q 2018

  • • Gold production declined 13% quarter-over-quarter to 16,960 ounces in the fourth quarter. This was primarily due to the placement of lower grade ore during the quarter as well as temporary percolation issues resulting in slower-than-anticipated recoveries

  • • For the full year, gold production decreased 19% to 76,840 ounces as a result of unplanned weather-related downtime in the third quarter and timing of leach pad recoveries

  • • Tons placed for the full year reached 4.9 million tons, up from 4.6 million in 2017 and 4.3 million in 2016

  • • Production in 2019 is expected to return to levels comparable to prior quarters

    Kensington, Alaska

    Tons milled

    Average gold grade (oz/t)

    Average recovery rate

    Gold ounces produced

    113,77835,335

    Gold ounces sold

    114,77833,202

    Average realized price per gold ounce

    20184Q 2018661,731166,310

    3Q 2018

    2Q 2018

    1Q 2018

    2017

    4Q 2017

    167,964

    168,751

    158,706

    668,727

    167,631

    0.19

    0.23

    0.17

    0.16

    0.17

    0.18

    0.22

    93.0%

    93.0%

    91.8%

    92.6%

    94.0%

    93.5%

    92.8%

    26,809

    25,570

    26,064

    115,094

    34,932

    25,648

    28,165

    27,763

    125,982

    35,634

    $1,161

    $1,269

    $1,307

    $1,226

    $1,244

    $1,247

    $1,246

  • • Commercial production at Jualin was declared on December 1, 2018. The figures shown in the table above include pre-commercial production

  • • Fourth quarter gold production of 35,335 ounces represented a 32% increase quarter-over-quarter and was slightly higher compared to the same period the prior year, largely driven by additional production from Jualin

  • • Approximately 23,000 tons of development ore and 3,000 tons of stope ore were mined from Jualin during the fourth quarter, yielding production (inclusive of pre-commercial) of nearly 10,500 ounces of gold at a grade of 0.40 ounces per ton, demonstrating the impact that high-grade mill feed can have on the overall production profile of Kensington

  • • Full-year gold production of 113,778 ounces was relatively flat compared to 2017

Silvertip, British Columbia

2018

4Q 2018

3Q 2018

2Q 2018

1Q 2018

2017

4Q 2017

Tons milled

86,127

38,802

28,080

14,450

4,795

-

-

Average silver grade (oz/t)

8.04

6.06

7.29

14.15

10.05

-

-

Average zinc grade (%)

6.9%

5.8%

8.0%

8.2%

6.60

-

-

Average lead grade (%)

5.0%

3.9%

4.6%

8.1%

7.3%

-%

-%

Average recovery rate - Ag

49.1%

60.5%

47.0%

42.3%

30.9%

-%

-%

Average recovery rate - Zn

56.7%

69.1%

49.1%

57.9%

18.7%

-%

-%

Average recovery rate - Pb

45.1%

54.7%

44.4%

40.5%

21.1%

-%

-%

Produced

Silver (000's ounces)

340

142

96

87

15

-

-

Zinc (000's lbs)

6,781

3,083

2,207

1,372

119

-

-

Lead (000's lbs)

3,913

1,658

1,159

949

147

-

-

Silver equivalent1 (000's)

943

411

286

217

29

-

-

Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)

1,117

488

342

277

36

-

-

Sold

Silver (000's ounces)

268

127

131

10

-

-

-

Zinc (000's lbs)

4,793

2,552

1,772

469

-

-

-

Lead (000's lbs)

3,089

1,444

1,645

-

-

-

-

Silver equivalent1 (000's)

710

352

320

38

-

-

-

Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)

837

418

371

52

-

-

-

Average realized price per silver ounce

$14.03

$13.79

$14.95

$13.01

-

-

-

Average realized price per zinc pound

$0.83

$0.75

$0.93

$1.08

-

-

-

Average realized price per lead pound

$0.81

$0.83

$0.99

$-

-

-

-

  • • Silvertip achieved commercial production on September 1, 2018. The figures shown in the above table include pre-commercial production

  • • On December 27, 2018, the Company announced an initial reserve, which was used to support a reserve-based mine plan and economic analysis, as well as an updated resource. The Company will file a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 by February 10, 2019

  • • Production of silver, zinc and lead during the fourth quarter increased 48%, 41% and 42%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter. The increases were primarily driven by comparatively higher mill throughput rates compared to previous quarters

  • • Although throughput has been lower than originally anticipated, the Company continues progressing towards its target of 1,100 tpd (1,000 metric tonnes per day ("mtpd")) by the end of the first quarter. Month-to-date in January, throughput rates have averaged 695 tpd (631 mtpd)

  • • Recovery rates continued to improve throughout the fourth quarter, albeit remaining at lower than targeted levels. Recovery rates are expected to trend higher as mill consistency improves and the flotation circuit is optimized. Average metal grade is also expected to improve as depleted ore from historic stockpiles is now being replaced with newly-mined underground material

  • • As operations continue to ramp up, the Company remains focused on improvements in four key areas: (i) mill projects targeting higher availability, (ii) maintenance procedures and systems, (iii) supply chain and procurement, and (iv) employee training and development

  • • Construction on the 220-person camp facility was substantially completed by the end of the fourth quarter, with personnel expected to begin moving in during the first quarter of 2019

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Coeur Mining Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
