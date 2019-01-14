Coeur Mining : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Production and Sales Results
NEWS RELEASE
Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Production and Sales Results
Chicago, Illinois- January 14, 2019 - Coeur Mining, Inc. (the "Company" or "Coeur") (NYSE: CDE) today announced fourth quarter 2018 production of 3.5 million ounces of silver, 99,460 ounces of gold, 3.1 million pounds of zinc and 1.7 million pounds of lead, or 9.8 million silver equivalent1ounces (12.2 million ounces based on average spot prices during the fourth quarter).2Silver and gold production during the fourth quarter increased 19% and 12%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter. Strong results were driven by increased production from Palmarejo and Rochester as well as significantly higher production from Kensington.
Full-year 2018 production included 12.9 million ounces of silver, 367,728 ounces of gold, 6.8 million pounds of zinc and 3.9 million pounds of lead, or 35.6 million silver equivalent1ounces (43.4 million ounces based on average spot prices for the year).2Silver production increased 8% during 2018 driven by strong performance at Palmarejo and Rochester. Gold production decreased 4% over the same period as positive results from Palmarejo and Rochester were outweighed by lower production at Wharf.
Metal sales for the fourth quarter totaled 3.1 million ounces of silver, 87,514 ounces of gold, 2.6 million pounds of zinc and 1.4 million pounds of lead, or 8.5 million silver equivalent1ounces (10.7 million ounces based on average spot prices during the quarter).2Full-year 2018 metal sales totaled 12.4 million ounces of silver, 358,731 ounces of gold, 4.8 million pounds of zinc and 3.1 million pounds of lead, or 34.3 million silver equivalent1ounces (41.9 million ounces based on average spot prices for the year).2Metal sales reflect the impact of the bankruptcy filing of Republic Metals Corp. ("RMC"), a U.S.-based precious metals refiner, that occurred in early November. Approximately 0.4 million ounces and 6,500 ounces of the Company's silver and gold, respectively, were affected by RMC's Chapter 11 filing.
The Company expects to issue full-year 2019 production and cost guidance in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on February 20, 2019.
Quarterly Production Results
Note: On February 28, 2018, Coeur divested the San Bartolomé mine through the sale of its 100%-owned Bolivian subsidiary. As a result, San Bartolomé is excluded from consolidating operating statistics for all periods presented unless otherwise noted.
Operations
Fourth quarter and full-year 2018 production and sales highlights for each of Coeur's operations are provided below.
Palmarejo, Mexico
Tons milled
Average silver grade (oz/t)
6.49
5.96
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.10
0.08
Average recovery rate - Ag
83.8%
84.0%
Average recovery rate - Au
88.9%
97.6%
Ounces Produced
Silver (000's)
7,516
1,893
Gold
Silver equivalent1(000's)
3,768
Silver equivalent1(average spot) (000's)17,429
4,528
Ounces Sold
1,534
Silver (000's)
Gold
115,59223,667
Silver equivalent1(000's)
2,955
Silver equivalent1(average spot) (000's)16,566
3,530
$14.57
$1,148
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
2017
4Q 2017
300,116
344,073
359,893
1,498,421
389,524
6.26
6.86
6.88
5.62
6.92
0.10
0.11
0.10
0.09
0.10
82.2%
87.5%
81.4%
86.0%
87.0%
88.8%
89.9%
80.4%
90.0%
92.0%
1,544
2,066
2,013
7,242
2,346
122,72231,239
27,885
33,702
29,896
121,569
37,537
3,217
4,088
3,807
14,536
4,600
3,796
4,728
4,382
16,207
5,209
1,572
2,092
2,031
7,586
2,343
29,830
31,207
30,888
131,743
38,953
3,362
3,964
3,884
15,491
4,681
3,981
4,557
4,479
17,301
5,313
$14.75
$16.49
$16.73
$16.96
$16.57
$1,082
$1,162
$1,168
$1,110
$1,139
20184Q 20181,382,471378,389
14,880
Average realized price per silver ounce Average realized price per gold ounce
7,229 14,165 $15.77 $1,140
• Fourth quarter gold and silver production increased 12% and 23%, respectively, to 31,239 and 1.9 million ounces compared to the prior quarter. Silver equivalent1production was 3.8 million ounces (4.5 million ounces based on average spot prices during the fourth quarter), 17% higher compared to the third quarter. Year-over-year, gold and silver production increased 1% and 4%, respectively
• Higher production during the quarter was driven largely by increased throughput as the Company processed ore that was initially scheduled to be processed in the third quarter. This contributed to a one-time increase in reported recoveries due to a reduction of in-circuit inventory; metallurgical recoveries were relatively flat during the quarter
• Underground development at the La Nación deposit, located between the Independencia and Guadalupe underground mines, remains on-schedule. Production is expected to commence in the second half of 2019, providing anticipated additional mill feed to supplement existing ore sources
• Approximately 23% of gold sales in the fourth quarter, or 5,458 ounces, were sold under Palmarejo's gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. For the full year, a total of 35,807 ounces of gold (31% of Palmarejo's gold sales), were sold under this agreement
• Silver and gold production during the fourth quarter increased 14% and 8%, respectively, to 1.5 million and 15,926 ounces compared to the prior quarter. Silver equivalent1production during the period was 12% higher quarter-over-quarter at 2.4 million ounces (2.8 million ounces based on average spot prices during quarter)
• For the full year, silver production was 5.0 million ounces while gold production was 54,388 ounces, both 7% higher than 2017, with silver equivalent1production totaling 8.3 million ounces (9.4 million ounces based on average spot prices)
• Production was positively impacted by the continued strong performance of both the Stage IV and Stage III leach pads. These positive results outweighed the impact of lower crushing rates during the fourth quarter, which were anticipated following the decommissioning of the 15,000 ton per day ("tpd") in-pit crusher
• Installation of an initial high-pressure grinding roll ("HPGR") unit remains on schedule and budget. The concrete foundation for the HPGR is complete and structural erection is scheduled for the end of January. Ore production utilizing the HPGR unit is anticipated to commence in the second quarter, with silver recoveries expected to increase beginning mid-year
• Installation of the HPGR unit and a new secondary crusher is expected to result in higher production during the second half of the year compared to the first half
Wharf, South Dakota
Tons placed
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.022
0.020
Ounces produced
Gold
76,840
16,960
Silver (000's)
51
13
Gold equivalent1
77,683
17,175
Ounces sold
Gold
75,572
15,306
Silver (000's)
48
11
Gold equivalent1
76,373
15,488
Average realized price per gold ounce
$1,267
$1,247
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
2017
4Q 2017
4,923,7741,644,168
1,127,391
1,075,820
1,076,395
4,560,441
1,124,785
0.023
0.023
0.022
0.027
0.029
19,437
22,507
17,936
95,372
27,292
13
13
12
64
16
19,646
22,729
18,133
96,431
27,560
19,874
23,053
17,339
98,237
28,975
12
14
11
74
16
20,081
23,282
17,522
99,472
29,256
$1,198
$1,285
$1,341
$1,269
$1,278
20184Q 2018
• Gold production declined 13% quarter-over-quarter to 16,960 ounces in the fourth quarter. This was primarily due to the placement of lower grade ore during the quarter as well as temporary percolation issues resulting in slower-than-anticipated recoveries
• For the full year, gold production decreased 19% to 76,840 ounces as a result of unplanned weather-related downtime in the third quarter and timing of leach pad recoveries
• Tons placed for the full year reached 4.9 million tons, up from 4.6 million in 2017 and 4.3 million in 2016
• Production in 2019 is expected to return to levels comparable to prior quarters
Kensington, Alaska
Tons milled
Average gold grade (oz/t)
Average recovery rate
Gold ounces produced
113,77835,335
Gold ounces sold
114,77833,202
Average realized price per gold ounce
20184Q 2018661,731166,310
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
2017
4Q 2017
167,964
168,751
158,706
668,727
167,631
0.19
0.23
0.17
0.16
0.17
0.18
0.22
93.0%
93.0%
91.8%
92.6%
94.0%
93.5%
92.8%
26,809
25,570
26,064
115,094
34,932
25,648
28,165
27,763
125,982
35,634
$1,161
$1,269
$1,307
$1,226
$1,244
$1,247
$1,246
• Commercial production at Jualin was declared on December 1, 2018. The figures shown in the table above include pre-commercial production
• Fourth quarter gold production of 35,335 ounces represented a 32% increase quarter-over-quarter and was slightly higher compared to the same period the prior year, largely driven by additional production from Jualin
• Approximately 23,000 tons of development ore and 3,000 tons of stope ore were mined from Jualin during the fourth quarter, yielding production (inclusive of pre-commercial) of nearly 10,500 ounces of gold at a grade of 0.40 ounces per ton, demonstrating the impact that high-grade mill feed can have on the overall production profile of Kensington
• Full-year gold production of 113,778 ounces was relatively flat compared to 2017
Silvertip, British Columbia
2018
4Q 2018
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
2017
4Q 2017
Tons milled
86,127
38,802
28,080
14,450
4,795
-
-
Average silver grade (oz/t)
8.04
6.06
7.29
14.15
10.05
-
-
Average zinc grade (%)
6.9%
5.8%
8.0%
8.2%
6.60
-
-
Average lead grade (%)
5.0%
3.9%
4.6%
8.1%
7.3%
-%
-%
Average recovery rate - Ag
49.1%
60.5%
47.0%
42.3%
30.9%
-%
-%
Average recovery rate - Zn
56.7%
69.1%
49.1%
57.9%
18.7%
-%
-%
Average recovery rate - Pb
45.1%
54.7%
44.4%
40.5%
21.1%
-%
-%
Produced
Silver (000's ounces)
340
142
96
87
15
-
-
Zinc (000's lbs)
6,781
3,083
2,207
1,372
119
-
-
Lead (000's lbs)
3,913
1,658
1,159
949
147
-
-
Silver equivalent1(000's)
943
411
286
217
29
-
-
Silver equivalent1(average spot) (000's)
1,117
488
342
277
36
-
-
Sold
Silver (000's ounces)
268
127
131
10
-
-
-
Zinc (000's lbs)
4,793
2,552
1,772
469
-
-
-
Lead (000's lbs)
3,089
1,444
1,645
-
-
-
-
Silver equivalent1(000's)
710
352
320
38
-
-
-
Silver equivalent1(average spot) (000's)
837
418
371
52
-
-
-
Average realized price per silver ounce
$14.03
$13.79
$14.95
$13.01
-
-
-
Average realized price per zinc pound
$0.83
$0.75
$0.93
$1.08
-
-
-
Average realized price per lead pound
$0.81
$0.83
$0.99
$-
-
-
-
• Silvertip achieved commercial production on September 1, 2018. The figures shown in the above table include pre-commercial production
• On December 27, 2018, the Company announced an initial reserve, which was used to support a reserve-based mine plan and economic analysis, as well as an updated resource. The Company will file a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 by February 10, 2019
• Production of silver, zinc and lead during the fourth quarter increased 48%,41% and 42%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter. The increases were primarily driven by comparatively higher mill throughput rates compared to previous quarters
• Although throughput has been lower than originally anticipated, the Company continues progressing towards its target of 1,100 tpd (1,000 metric tonnes per day ("mtpd")) by the end of the first quarter. Month-to-date in January, throughput rates have averaged 695 tpd (631 mtpd)
• Recovery rates continued to improve throughout the fourth quarter, albeit remaining at lower than targeted levels. Recovery rates are expected to trend higher as mill consistency improves and the flotation circuit is optimized. Average metal grade is also expected to improve as depleted ore from historic stockpiles is now being replaced with newly-mined underground material
• As operations continue to ramp up, the Company remains focused on improvements in four key areas: (i) mill projects targeting higher availability, (ii) maintenance procedures and systems, (iii) supply chain and procurement, and (iv) employee training and development
• Construction on the 220-person camp facility was substantially completed by the end of the fourth quarter, with personnel expected to begin moving in during the first quarter of 2019
