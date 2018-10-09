Coeur Mining : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Production and Sales Results
10/09/2018 | 10:41pm CEST
Coeur Mining, Inc. (the "Company" or "Coeur") (NYSE: CDE) today
announced third quarter 2018 production of 2.9 million ounces of silver,
88,833 ounces of gold, 2.2 million pounds of zinc and 1.2 million pounds
of lead, or 8.5 million silver equivalent1 ounces (10.4
million ounces based on average spot prices during the third quarter)3.
Metal sales for the quarter were 3.0 million ounces of silver, 89,609
ounces of gold, 1.8 million pounds of zinc and 1.6 million pounds of
lead, or 8.5 million silver equivalent1 ounces (10.4 million
ounces based on average spot prices during the third quarter)3.
Quarterly Production Results (Graphic: Business Wire)
As disclosed on September 4, 2018, the Company expects to produce 36.1 -
39.5 million silver equivalent1 ounces (44.0 - 48.0 million
ounces based on average spot prices during the third quarter) in 2018,
consisting of 13.0 - 14.3 million silver ounces, 363,000 - 382,000 gold
ounces, 13.0 - 23.0 million pounds of zinc and 11.0 - 18.0 million
pounds of lead.
Operations
Third quarter 2018 production and sales highlights for each of Coeur's
operations are provided below.
Palmarejo, Mexico
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
Tons milled
300,116
344,073
359,893
389,524
413,086
Average silver grade (oz/t)
6.26
6.86
6.88
6.92
5.53
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.10
0.11
0.10
0.10
0.08
Average recovery rate – Ag
82.2%
87.5%
81.4%
87.0%
83.6%
Average recovery rate – Au
88.8%
89.9%
80.4%
92.0%
83.1%
Ounces Produced
Silver (000's)
1,544
2,066
2,013
2,346
1,908
Gold
27,885
33,702
29,896
37,537
28,948
Silver equivalent1 (000's)
3,217
4,088
3,807
4,600
3,644
Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)
3,796
4,728
4,382
5,209
4,104
Ounces Sold
Silver (000's)
1,572
2,092
2,031
2,343
1,794
Gold
29,830
31,207
30,888
38,953
26,554
Silver equivalent1 (000's)
3,362
3,964
3,884
4,681
3,387
Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)
3,981
4,557
4,479
5,313
3,809
Average realized price per silver ounce
$14.75
$16.49
$16.73
$16.57
$16.83
Average realized price per gold ounce
$1,082
$1,162
$1,168
$1,139
$1,148
Third quarter silver equivalent1 production was 3.2 million
ounces (3.8 million ounces based on average spot prices during the
third quarter), 21% lower compared to the prior quarter, with silver
production 25% lower and gold production 17% lower. Year-over-year,
silver and gold production decreased 19% and 4%, respectively
Production was impacted by (i) the temporary suspension of mining
activities relating to fatalities that occurred during the quarter,
(ii) supply chain disruptions stemming from local road blockades that
temporarily interrupted the delivery of certain mining consumables,
and (iii) a weather-related interruption that impacted the process
plant
The modest decline in silver and gold grades was due to the mining of
lower grade stopes, primarily at Independencia East. Gold grades are
expected to decline in the fourth quarter; however, mining rates are
anticipated to return to steady-state levels, partially offsetting the
impact of the lower expected grades
Development towards the La Nación deposit, located between the
Independencia and Guadalupe underground mines, remains on-schedule and
is expected to commence production in 2019, providing anticipated
additional high quality mill feed to supplement existing ore sources
Approximately 38% of gold sales in the third quarter, or 10,610
ounces, were sold under Palmarejo's gold stream agreement at a price
of $800 per ounce. The increase was due to mine sequencing; fourth
quarter gold sales under the stream agreement are expected to remain
at similar levels
The Company is maintaining Palmarejo's full-year 2018 production
guidance of 7.5 - 7.9 million ounces of silver and 115,000 - 120,000
ounces of gold, or 14.4 - 15.1 million silver equivalent1
ounces (16.8 - 17.6 million ounces based on average spot prices during
the third quarter)
Rochester, Nevada
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
Tons placed
4,061,082
4,083,028
4,351,131
4,171,451
4,262,011
Average silver grade (oz/t)
0.52
0.53
0.54
0.50
0.53
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.004
0.004
0.003
0.003
0.004
Ounces Produced
Silver (000's)
1,290
1,125
1,157
1,361
1,070
Gold
14,702
12,273
11,487
18,995
10,955
Silver equivalent1 (000's)
2,172
1,861
1,846
2,500
1,727
Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)
2,477
2,095
2,067
2,808
1,901
Ounces Sold
Silver (000's)
1,248
1,097
1,119
1,457
1,050
Gold
14,257
12,030
11,163
20,002
10,390
Silver equivalent1 (000's)
2,104
1,819
1,789
2,658
1,674
Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)
2,400
2,048
2,004
2,983
1,839
Average realized price per silver ounce
$14.70
$16.47
$16.66
$16.58
$16.89
Average realized price per gold ounce
$1,204
$1,297
$1,331
$1,279
$1,291
Silver equivalent1 production during the period was 17%
higher quarter-over-quarter at 2.2 million ounces (2.5 million ounces
based on average spot prices during the third quarter). Silver
production was 1.3 million ounces and gold production was 14,702
ounces, 15% and 20% higher, respectively, compared to the prior quarter
Production growth was driven primarily by strong pad performance from
the Stage III leach pad and continued steady performance of the Stage
IV leach pad. Stage III leach pad performance was driven by leaching
activities on the periphery of the pad that had not been processed
previously. These trends are expected to continue in the fourth quarter
Installation of an initial high-pressure grinding roll ("HPGR")
remains on schedule for the first quarter of 2019 with silver
recoveries expected to improve beginning as early as the second
quarter of next year. Decommissioning of the 15,000 tons per day
("tpd") crusher is currently underway and is expected to result in
fewer tons crushed and lower operating expenses in the fourth quarter
The Company is maintaining full-year 2018 production guidance of 4.8 -
5.2 million ounces of silver and 48,000 - 52,000 ounces of gold, or
7.7 - 8.3 million silver equivalent1 ounces (8.7 - 9.4
million ounces based on average spot prices during the third quarter)
Wharf, South Dakota
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
Tons placed
1,127,391
1,075,820
1,076,395
1,124,785
1,150,308
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.023
0.023
0.022
0.029
0.029
Ounces produced
Gold
19,437
22,507
17,936
27,292
25,849
Silver (000's)
13
13
12
16
15
Gold equivalent1
19,646
22,729
18,133
27,560
26,096
Ounces sold
Gold
19,874
23,053
17,339
28,975
23,855
Silver (000's)
12
14
11
16
14
Gold equivalent1
20,081
23,282
17,522
29,256
24,085
Average realized price per gold ounce
$1,198
$1,285
$1,341
$1,278
$1,304
Gold production declined 14% quarter-over-quarter to 19,646 ounces
partially as a result of unplanned weather-related downtime and timing
of leach pad recoveries
Mining and crushing rates during the fourth quarter are expected to
increase while average gold grade is expected to remain relatively
constant
The Company is maintaining full-year 2018 production guidance of
85,000 - 90,000 ounces of gold
Kensington, Alaska
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
Tons milled
167,964
168,751
158,706
167,631
172,038
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.17
0.16
0.17
0.22
0.17
Average recovery rate
91.8%
92.6%
94.0%
92.8%
94.1%
Gold ounces produced
26,809
25,570
26,064
34,932
27,541
Gold ounces sold
25,648
28,165
27,763
35,634
29,173
Average realized price per gold ounce
$1,161
$1,269
$1,307
$1,244
$1,255
Third quarter gold production, inclusive of pre-commercial production
from Jualin, increased 5% quarter-over-quarter and declined 3%
year-over-year to 26,809 ounces
At Jualin, the Company mined approximately 4,400 tons of development
ore late in the quarter, which yielded pre-commercial production of
nearly 2,100 ounces of gold at a grade of 0.48 ounces per ton
("oz/t"). Mining rates at Jualin are expected to climb throughout the
fourth quarter leading to higher overall production levels
The Company is maintaining full-year 2018 production guidance of
115,000 - 120,000 ounces of gold4
Silvertip, British Columbia
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
Tons milled
28,080
14,450
4,795
—
—
Average silver grade (oz/t)
7.29
14.15
10.05
—
—
Average zinc grade (%)
8.0%
8.2%
6.60
—
—
Average lead grade (%)
4.6%
8.1%
7.3%
—%
—%
Average recovery rate – Ag
47.0%
42.3%
30.9%
—%
—%
Average recovery rate – Zn
49.1%
57.9%
18.7%
—%
—%
Average recovery rate – Pb
44.4%
40.5%
21.1%
—%
—%
Produced
Silver (000's ounces)
96
87
15
—
—
Zinc (000's lbs)
2,207
1,372
119
—
—
Lead (000's lbs)
1,159
949
147
—
—
Silver equivalent1 (000's)
286
217
29
—
—
Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)
342
277
36
—
Sold
Silver (000's ounces)
131
10
—
—
—
Zinc (000's lbs)
1,772
469
—
—
—
Lead (000's lbs)
1,645
—
—
—
—
Silver equivalent1 (000's)
320
38
—
—
—
Silver equivalent1 (average spot) (000's)
371
52
—
—
—
Average realized price per silver ounce
$14.95
$13.01
—
—
—
Average realized price per zinc pound
$0.93
$1.08
—
—
—
Average realized price per lead pound
$0.99
$—
—
—
—
Silvertip achieved commercial production on September 1, 2018. The
production figures and average realized prices shown in the above
table include pre-commercial production
During the third quarter, mill downtime impacted throughput, which
averaged approximately 434 tons (approximately 394 metric tonnes) per
day. Mill downtime was required to complete repairs on the paste
plant, grinding circuit and associated infrastructure in the process
plant
Higher mill availability is expected to improve throughput in the
fourth quarter, which is anticipated to reach an average of
approximately 830 tons per day (750 metric tonnes per day) by year-end
Operating activities remain focused on improving process plant
performance, underground rehabilitation and development, and
completing several key surface infrastructure projects, including the
water treatment plant and a 220-person camp facility
Coeur expects to file an initial NI 43-101 Technical Report in the
fourth quarter and receive approval for the permit amendment
application to operate at 1,000 metric tonnes per day on a year-round
basis in early 2019
The Company is maintaining full-year 2018 production guidance of 0.7 -
1.2 million ounces of silver, 13.0 - 23.0 million pounds of zinc and
11.0 - 18.0 million pounds of lead, or 2.0 - 3.5 million silver
equivalent1 ounces (2.4 - 4.1 million ounces based on
average spot prices during the third quarter)4
2018 Production Guidance
Coeur's 2018 production guidance was revised on September 4, 2018 to
reflect improved visibility of Silvertip's production following the
commencement of commercial production as well as stronger than expected
performance at Rochester during the first half of the year.
Silver
Gold
Zinc
Lead
Silver Equivalent1
(K oz)
(oz)
(K lbs)
(K lbs)
(K oz)
Palmarejo
7,500 - 7,900
115,000 - 120,000
—
—
14,400 - 15,100
Rochester
4,800 - 5,200
48,000 - 52,000
—
—
7,680 - 8,320
Kensington
—
115,000 - 120,000
—
—
6,900 - 7,200
Wharf
—
85,000 - 90,000
—
—
5,100 - 5,400
Silvertip
700 - 1,200
—
13,000 - 23,000
11,000 - 18,000
2,030 - 3,480
Total
13,000 - 14,300
363,000 - 382,000
13,000 - 23,000
11,000 - 18,000
36,110 - 39,500
Guidance Based on Third Quarter Average Spot Prices
Silver
Gold
Zinc
Lead
Silver Equivalent1
(K oz)
(oz)
(K lbs)
(K lbs)
(K oz)
Palmarejo
7,500 - 7,900
115,000 - 120,000
—
—
16,787 - 17,591
Rochester
4,800 - 5,200
48,000 - 52,000
—
—
8,676 - 9,399
Kensington
—
115,000 - 120,000
—
—
9,287 - 9,691
Wharf
—
85,000 - 90,000
—
—
6,865 - 7,268
Silvertip
700 - 1,200
—
13,000 - 23,000
11,000 - 18,000
2,391 - 4,099
Total
13,000 - 14,300
363,000 - 382,000
13,000 - 23,000
11,000 - 18,000
44,007 - 48,049
Financial Results and Conference Call
Coeur will report its third quarter 2018 financial results on October
31, 2018 after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading. There
will be a conference call on November 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The Company anticipates reporting its fourth quarter 2018 financial
results on February 13, 2019 after the New York Stock Exchange closes
for trading and holding a conference call on February 14, 2019 at 11:00
am Eastern Time.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a well-diversified, growing precious metals
producer with five mines in North America. Coeur produces from its
wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico,
the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia, the Rochester
silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the
Kensington gold mine in Alaska. In addition, the Company has interests
in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.
Notes
Silver and gold equivalence assumes a 60:1 silver-to-gold ratio,
except where noted as average spot prices. Please see the table below
for average applicable spot prices and corresponding ratios. Silver
and zinc equivalence assumes a 0.06:1 silver-to-zinc ratio. Silver and
lead equivalence assumes a 0.05:1 silver-to-lead ratio.
On February 28, 2018, Coeur divested the San Bartolomé mine through
the sale of its 100%-owned Bolivian subsidiary. As a result, San
Bartolomé is excluded from consolidated operating statistics for all
periods presented unless otherwise noted.
Third quarter 2018 production and sales figures include pre-commercial
production from Kensington and Silvertip.
Full-year 2018 production guidance for Kensington and Silvertip
include pre-commercial production.