Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coeur Mining Inc    CDE

COEUR MINING INC

(CDE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coeur Mining : to Present at Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the BMO Capital Markets 2019 Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five mines in North America. Coeur produces from its wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico, the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COEUR MINING INC
04:31pCOEUR MINING : to Present at Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference
BU
02/20COEUR MINING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20COEUR MINING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/20COEUR MINING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20COEUR MINING : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
02/20COEUR MINING : Reports Year-End 2018 Mineral Reserves and Resources
BU
02/11COEUR MINING : Files Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Reserve E..
AQ
02/08COEUR MINING : Files Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Reserve E..
BU
01/14COEUR MINING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/14COEUR MINING : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Production and Sales Re..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 768 M
EBIT 2019 40,0 M
Net income 2019 20,3 M
Debt 2019 411 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,65
P/E ratio 2020 25,23
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 1 128 M
Chart COEUR MINING INC
Duration : Period :
Coeur Mining Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COEUR MINING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,54 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell J. Krebs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Mellor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Terry F.D. Smith Chief Operating Officer
Thomas S. Whelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Marcio Torres Ribeiro Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COEUR MINING INC24.16%1 128
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD39.73%14 279
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 823
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP8.11%9 778
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 482
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.6.61%5 068
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.