Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Coface    COFA   FR0010667147

COFACE

(COFA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agri-food sector outlook: in a global economy marked by protectionist tensions, what does the future hold?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 10:09am EDT

Central to the current trade tensions, notably between the USA and China, the global agri-food sector is impacted by knock on effects, notably via downward trends on the prices of key agri-food commodities, such as soybean. Coface has conducted an in-depth analysis of future trends in this market.

A particularly strategic sector, agri-food (along with ICT) is one of the sectors key to the current trade war between the United States and China.

Recently, Chinese authorities have taken steps to ban all agri-food imports from the United States, in response to the tariff increases announced by the Trump administration.

Commercial tensions and soybean prices trend downwards

The movements around soybean are a perfect illustration of the situation. A commodity that is widely used for both human consumption and livestock feed (like maize or wheat), soybean's prices have experienced high volatility and a downward trend.

Thanks to its statistical model that forecasts selected commodity prices, Coface estimates that soybean prices will fall by 9% in 2019 compared to the previous year, due to both trade tensions between China and the United States, and to the serious outbreak of African swine fever (ASF). The latter has led Chinese pork producers to slaughter a large part of their livestock to limit the spread, and therefore to buy less soybean to feed them. At the same time, this situation has directly impacted global pork production, half of which is produced in China. Chinese consumers will therefore have to turn to other animal proteins, such as poultry and beef, leading to increased demand from major global exporters like Argentina and Brazil.

Another consequence of the US-China trade tensions for the global agri-food sector is the transformation of 'export routes' for certain raw materials, including soybeans and pork. Although some of the world's major soybean producers and exporters, such as Brazil and Argentina, could benefit somewhat from the situation in the medium term, risks to the agri-food sector as a whole remain high.

Other risks that weigh on global agri-food sector outlook

In addition to the aforementioned global protectionist context, there are other potential risks for agri-food companies, such as the African swine fever epidemic, or the fall armyworm that threatens the global maize market. In terms of structural risk, the sector is vulnerable to weather conditions that can affect crops, such as severe droughts or the El Niño phenomenon.

Finally, even though agri-food is strongly affected by a global economic environment marked by protectionist tensions, it is also often a key sector in free trade agreements, as evidenced by the recent agreement between the European Union (EU) and MERCOSUR.

Governments often negotiate these agreements to facilitate trade in products that would notably benefit their domestic agri-food sector. However, local farmers do not necessarily support them, and they are received with growing skepticism by part of the public opinion, sometimes leading to delays in the ratification of these free trade agreements by public authorities.

Disclaimer

Coface SA published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 14:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COFACE
10:09aCOFACE BAROMETER : general slowdown in the global economy despite central banks'..
PU
10:09aAGRI-FOOD SECTOR OUTLOOK : in a global economy marked by protectionist tensions,..
PU
10/03THE "MADE IN RUSSIA" STRATEGY : a limited instrument for economic diversificatio..
PU
09/24NETHERLANDS : What is the secret of Dutch trade?
PU
09/19GENDER EQUALITY IN THE WORKPLACE : Coface France is a sector leader on equal pay
PU
09/12INSOLVENCIES IN CENTRAL AND EASTERN : despite an increasingly difficult global ..
PU
08/01COFACE SA : Description of the 2019-2020 Share Buyback Program
GL
07/29COFACE SA : Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares
AQ
07/29COFACE SA : Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares
GL
07/25COFACE : Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Int..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 459 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 143 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,98%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 1 507 M
Chart COFACE
Duration : Period :
Coface Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFACE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,76  €
Last Close Price 10,00  €
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
François Riahi Chairman
Carine Pichon Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Jean Arondel Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COFACE26.04%1 667
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG28.63%38 599
SWISS RE14.18%30 345
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG32.88%20 867
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD16.05%10 296
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.42.31%8 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group