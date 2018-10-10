Coface SA : Coface and Tradeshift announce strategic partnership

Paris / San Francisco, 10 October 2018 - 17h35

Coface and Tradeshift announce strategic partnership

Global credit insurer to make risk indicators available to a network of 1.5 million businesses in 190 countries.

As part of a strategic partnership, Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, and Coface, the most global credit insurer, have announced a new app solution on the Tradeshift platform to help businesses make decisions with confidence by ensuring greater financial transparency between buyers and suppliers.

Coface and Tradeshift are working together on combining their business ecosystems and expertise in order to co-develop innovative solution to guide companies through the complexity of global trade and to protect them against the risk of non-payment. As a first step, Coface will make business information available through a Coface app integrated into the Tradeshift platform.

"Risk management is such a critical component for cohesive global trade," commented Christian Lanng, co-founder and CEO of Tradeshift. "This first step of bringing Coface into our integrated procurement platform will add another way for our users to be confident that their supply chain is safe and reliable, no matter where they are doing business."

"Tradeshift, like Coface, has a unique and differentiated position in the market," said Xavier Durand, CEO of Coface. "We are 'for trade,' meaning we're committed to providing services that strengthen business' ability to sell on their domestic and export markets. By joining forces with Tradeshift, the companies using Tradeshift's platform will have easy access to our best-in-class risk and business information services. This innovative partnership is an illustration of Coface's ambition to lead the way in reaping the opportunities digital technology brings to our industry."

Coface: for trade - Building business together



70 years of experience and the most finely meshed network have made Coface a reference in credit insurance, risk management and the global economy. With the ambition to become the most agile, global trade credit insurance partner in the industry, Coface's experts work to the beat of the world economy, supporting 50,000 clients in building successful, growing and dynamic businesses. The Group's services and solutions protect and help companies take credit decisions to improve their ability to sell on both their domestic and export markets. In 2017, Coface employed ~4,100 people in 100 countries and registered turnover of €1.4 billion.



www.coface.com



COFACE SA. is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment A

ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA





About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com

