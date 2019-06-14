Log in
Coface :  SA enters into the SBF120 index

06/14/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Paris, 14 June 2019 – 8h00

COFACE SA enters into the SBF120 index

The Index Steering Committee of Euronext has decided to include COFACE SA in the SBF120 index. This decision will be effective from Friday, June 21st, 2019 after market close.

The SBF 120 is one of the leading Paris stock market indices. It tracks the top 120 companies, in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

This entry follows the increased market capitalization and share liquidity of Coface, which reflect the strengthening of its fundamentals since the launch of its Fit to Win strategic plan.


 

CONTACTS

 
MEDIA RELATIONS

 

Agency ComCorp
Caroline PIERRON
T. +33 (0)1 55 01 09 88
coface@comcorp.fr		ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 

Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com

 

Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019 (subject to change)
H1-2019 results: 25 July 2019 (after market close)
9M-2019 results: 23 October 2019 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM)
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2018 and our 2018 Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade - Building business together
70 years of experience and the most finely meshed international network have made Coface a reference in credit insurance, risk management and the global economy.  With the ambition to become the most agile, global trade credit insurance partner in the industry, Coface’s experts work to the beat of the world economy, supporting 50,000 clients in building successful, growing and dynamic businesses. The Group’s services and solutions protect and help companies take credit decisions to improve their ability to sell on both their domestic and export markets. In 2018, Coface employed ~4,100 people and registered turnover of €1.4 billion.

www,coface,com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2018 Registration Document filed with AMF on 3 April 2019 under the number No. D.19-0261 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

 

Attachment

