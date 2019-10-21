Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Coface    COFA   FR0010667147

COFACE

(COFA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coface : introduces CRAFT, a new forecasting tool to estimate growth in the Eurozone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 08:41am EDT

Recession or slight decline, CRAFT provides the keys to the slowdown in the major economies of the Eurozone.

Since the beginning of 2019, there have been increasing signs of a slowdown in global growth. While all economists agree on this downward trend, after reaching the peak of the cycle in 2017, the question mark now lies in the extent of this slowdown, particularly in the Eurozone.

While some people mention a recession in 2020, most economists predict 'only' a slight slowdown.

To have more clarity, it is therefore important to have reliable and innovative forecasting tools to take advantage of existing indicators. This is why Coface has decided to develop its own forecasting tool: CRAFT (Coface Research Activity Forecasting Tool).

CRAFT: a valuable tool for detecting major trends

The activity indicator is based on the statistical method of Principal Component Analysis (PCA). The use of machine learning models allows around hundred variables to be analyzed and only the most relevant variables to model GDP growth are kept. The variables retained - between thirty and fifty for each country - are included in the PCA and can be grouped into five distinct categories:

  • hard data;
  • survey data;
  • monetary and financial variables;
  • international indicators;
  • the default rate of companies on their trade receivables insured by Coface.

While the first four types of variables are commonly used in the construction of activity indicators, the fifth is specific to Coface. CRAFT is strongly correlated with the quarterly GDP growth rate and makes it possible to predict it correctly for the current quarter (nowcasting) and the following quarter (forecasting).

Resilience of the French and Spanish economies, while Germany is expected to enter a recession and Italy to stagnate

According to the results of this model, Germany would enter recession in the 3rd quarter (-0.1% after already -0.1% in the previous quarter), before stagnating in the last three months of the year. The German economy, which is particularly dependent on its industry, itself exposed to external turbulence due to the weight of exports, has suffered particularly from the deterioration of the international economic environment since the beginning of 2018. Since the United States, China and the United Kingdom are among Germany's top five export markets, developments in these areas will be crucial to guiding activity growth.

The French economy is also expected to slow in the third quarter (+0.2%) before rebounding at the end of the year (+0.3%), showing resilience in this difficult environment. GDP would thus increase by 1.3% over the year. Although activity has been slowing down since 2017 (+2.4% and then +1.7% in 2018), French growth has remained positive and consistently above 0.2% in quarterly terms, far from the ups and downs of most of its neighbors, as France is less dependent on external demand.

According to the results of CRAFT, growth in Italy would rebound slightly in the third quarter to 0.1% before stagnating again in the last quarter of the year. However, the Italian economy recorded the worst performance of any Eurozone area country in 2019, for the second year in a row.

At the same time, GDP growth is also expected to pick up in Spain in the third quarter (+0.6%) before slowing slightly in the last three months of the year (+0.5%). While activity is less dynamic than in 2017, when it reached between 0.8% and 0.9% each quarter, it remains solid and is slowing very gradually. Despite a still very high unemployment rate (14% of the working population at the end of June) and political instability, the Spanish economy has shown remarkable regularity since the recovery began at the end of 2013.

Download the Publication

Disclaimer

Coface SA published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 12:40:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COFACE
08:41aCOFACE : introduces CRAFT, a new forecasting tool to estimate growth in the Euro..
PU
10/18COFACE : France is recognized as the Best Credit Insurance Company in 2019 by In..
PU
10/17COFACE BAROMETER : general slowdown in the global economy despite central banks'..
PU
10/17AGRI-FOOD SECTOR OUTLOOK : in a global economy marked by protectionist tensions,..
PU
10/03THE "MADE IN RUSSIA" STRATEGY : a limited instrument for economic diversificatio..
PU
09/24NETHERLANDS : What is the secret of Dutch trade?
PU
09/19GENDER EQUALITY IN THE WORKPLACE : Coface France is a sector leader on equal pay
PU
09/12INSOLVENCIES IN CENTRAL AND EASTERN : despite an increasingly difficult global ..
PU
08/01COFACE SA : Description of the 2019-2020 Share Buyback Program
GL
07/29COFACE SA : Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 459 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 143 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,96%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 1 511 M
Chart COFACE
Duration : Period :
Coface Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFACE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,76  €
Last Close Price 10,02  €
Spread / Highest target 9,78%
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
François Riahi Chairman
Carine Pichon Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Jean Arondel Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COFACE26.36%1 683
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG30.10%39 310
SWISS RE14.07%30 840
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG34.32%21 239
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD15.30%10 229
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.33.93%8 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group