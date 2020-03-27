Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Coface S.A.    COFA   FR0010667147

COFACE S.A.

(COFA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COFACE SA: Review of the credit insurance sector by Moody's

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Paris, 27 March 2020 – 08:30

COFACE SA: Review of the credit insurance sector by Moody's

The rating agency Moody's confirmed Coface’s Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) A2 rating on 27 March 2020. The outlook for this rating has been changed to negative.

As part of its credit insurance sector review, the agency estimates that the progression of the coronavirus epidemic, and the measures taken by governments to slow its spread, represent a scenario of severe stress for credit insurers.

The confirmation of Coface’s A2 rating reflects Moody's confidence in the resilience of credit-insurers thanks to their ability to revise short-term risks, and their financial stability. It also underlines the mechanisms implemented by many governments to support SMEs, which could reduce the cost for credit insurers.

As a reminder, at the end of 2019, Coface benefited from a solvency ratio of 190%, higher than its target area of 155% -175%. Furthermore, and very early in the crisis, Coface significantly reduced the risk of its investment portfolio, which is currently made up of 22% liquidity compared to around 7% at the end of 2019. The fall in the financial markets has therefore not caused a reduction in solvency greater than the sensitivities communicated by the group.

In this uncertain period, Coface is working more closely than ever with its customers, and is taking multiple preventive actions on its risk portfolio.


CONTACTS
 
MEDIA RELATIONS

 

Saphia GAOUAOUI
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 14 91
saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com		ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 

Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com

 

Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020 (subject to change)
Q1-2020 results: 23 April 2020 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2019: 14 May 2020
H1-2020 results: 29 July 2020 (after market close)
9M-2020 results: 29 October 2020 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2019 and our 2018 Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

 

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2018 Registration Document filed with AMF on 3 April 2019 under the number No. D.19-0261 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COFACE S.A.
03:30aCOFACE SA : Review of the credit insurance sector by Moody's
GL
03/13COFACE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreeme..
GL
03/09COFACE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreeme..
GL
03/05COFACE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreeme..
GL
02/29COFACE S.A. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
02/25COFACE S A : AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Coface Re SA and Compagnie franca..
AQ
02/25COFACE SA : Shareholding evolution
AQ
02/25COFACE SA : Shareholding evolution
GL
02/25Coface capitalizes on its strategic successes and launches Build to Lead, its..
GL
02/24COFACE S A : AM Best assigns A (Excellent) rating to Compagnie française d'assur..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 542 M
EBIT 2020 226 M
Net income 2020 146 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 15,4%
P/E ratio 2020 6,31x
P/E ratio 2021 6,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,60x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 917 M
Chart COFACE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Coface S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFACE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,54  €
Last Close Price 6,08  €
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
François Riahi Chairman
Carine Pichon Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Jean Arondel Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COFACE S.A.-44.58%1 011
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-28.97%28 844
SWISS RE-40.07%21 516
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG-21.65%17 944
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD-29.44%7 972
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-30.68%6 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group