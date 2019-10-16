COFCO Meat : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OPERATION BRIEFINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

The average price for finishing hogs of the Group in the Third Quarter of 2019 was RMB22.22/kg. The three-year industry rolling average hog price in September 2019 was RMB14.9/kg, when calculated according to the "average hog price for 22 provinces and cities nationwide" on wind, and its historical trend along with the historical trend of the industry monthly average hog price is shown in the chart below:

Note: The three-year industry rolling average hog price for a certain month refers to the average price for the period of an aggregate of 36 months prior to such month (inclusive) calculated according to the "average hog price for 22 provinces and cities nationwide" on wind. It takes about 3 years to complete the cycle from the introduction of great grandparent generation to the commercial production of finishing hogs.

Source: wind

