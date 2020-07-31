Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Coffee       

LONDON COFFEE
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China says to penalise Luckin Coffee for accounting fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 03:49am EDT
A woman leaves a store of the Chinese coffee house chain Luckin Coffee in Beijing

China's Ministry of Finance will impose administrative penalties on Luckin Coffee after it confirmed an accounting fraud that forced the onetime market player to delist from NASDAQ.

The ministry completed its inspections into Luckin Coffee (China) and Luckin Coffee (Beijing), which found Luckin booked 2.25 billion yuan ($322.60 million) of sales through fake coupons from April 2019 to the end of last year, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

It also found Luckin inflated sales by 2.12 billion yuan during that period. Costs were inflated by 1.2 billion yuan while profits were inflated by 908 million yuan, it added.

(This story corrects number for inflated profits in the last paragraph)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; editing by John Stonestreet)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -6.28% 2.24 Delayed Quote.-94.31%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.43% 10587.813206 Delayed Quote.18.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.25% 6.98077 Delayed Quote.0.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LONDON COFFEE
03:49aChina says to penalise Luckin Coffee for accounting fraud
RE
07/30Big Tech Outperforms Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/30Correction to Earnings at a Glance Article
DJ
07/30Sales of Household Staples Boost Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/30Nestle 2Q Sales Growth Slowed; Guidance Shows Resilience Amid Crisis -- Earni..
DJ
07/30Nestlé's Sales Growth Slows as Once Panic-Struck Shoppers Cut Back
DJ
07/30Nestle Australia to Expand Blayney Factory
DJ
07/30Nestle 1st Half Profit Rose, Coronavirus Slowed 2Q Growth In Most Core Market..
DJ
07/29Mondelez Snack Sales Suffer From Measures to Fight Virus Overseas -- WSJ
DJ
07/29Starbucks Posts Its Worst Loss in Years -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON COFFEE
Duration : Period :
London Coffee Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group