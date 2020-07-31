China says to penalise Luckin Coffee for accounting fraud

The ministry completed its inspections into Luckin Coffee (China) and Luckin Coffee (Beijing), which found Luckin booked 2.25 billion yuan ($322.60 million) of sales through fake coupons from April 2019 to the end of last year, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

It also found Luckin inflated sales by 2.12 billion yuan during that period. Costs were inflated by 1.2 billion yuan while profits were inflated by 908 million yuan, it added.

(This story corrects number for inflated profits in the last paragraph)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; editing by John Stonestreet)