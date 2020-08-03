Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Coffee       

LONDON COFFEE
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Coffee prices seen rising slightly by end-2020 despite higher surplus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:04am EDT
Young coffee trees are seen in a plantation in the town of Sao Sebastiao do Paraiso

Coffee prices, both for arabica and robusta futures, are seen rising slightly by the end of 2020 from current values despite an overall view of a larger surplus in the 2020-21 season, a Reuters poll of nine traders and analysts showed on Monday.

Arabica futures are seen finishing the year at $1.20 per pound, 0.9% higher than the settlement on Friday, while robusta futures are seen at $1,390 per tonne at end-December, 3.42% up from last week's settlement.

"Challenging times for many commodities," said futures strategist Stephen Platt, citing the influence of stimulative policies in one side and the impact in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the other.

"The virus has likely helped consumption of lower quality coffee in key consumers including Brazil while decline in institutional sales in industrialized consumers being partially offset by higher consumption at home," he said.

The experts see a global coffee surplus growing from 1.85 million 60-kg bags in 2019-20 to 5 million bags in 2020-21, mostly due to a larger supply of arabicas amid weaker demand for the high-quality variety. Coffee shops around the world, which stayed closed for months, mostly use arabicas.

A European-based broker sees currencies playing a roll in pricing, believing the Brazilian real has touched a bottom during the pandemic and should recover, which would limit future coffee sales from the No. 1 producer and support prices.

Traders and analysts see increased consumption of robusta coffee due to higher buying at supermarkets. Popular retail brands usually have a higher robusta content in the blend. Instant coffee, as well, is produced almost entirely with that variety.

They see global robusta balance at a deficit of 1 million bags in 2020-21, while they expect arabica balance to post a surplus of 5.9 million bags.

Among the largest producers, Brazil is seen harvesting a record crop of 68 million bags in 2020-21, while Vietnam is seen producing 29.2 million bags.

By Marcelo Teixeira
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.04% 6.1474 Delayed Quote.35.51%
US DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (USD/BRL) 0.00% 5.2215 Delayed Quote.29.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LONDON COFFEE
01:04aCoffee prices seen rising slightly by end-2020 despite higher surplus
RE
07/31European Companies Begin Reinstating Guidance After Coronavirus Upheaval
DJ
07/31China says to penalise Luckin Coffee for accounting fraud
RE
07/30Big Tech Outperforms Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/30Correction to Earnings at a Glance Article
DJ
07/30Sales of Household Staples Boost Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/30Nestle 2Q Sales Growth Slowed; Guidance Shows Resilience Amid Crisis -- Earni..
DJ
07/30Nestlé's Sales Growth Slows as Once Panic-Struck Shoppers Cut Back
DJ
07/30Nestle Australia to Expand Blayney Factory
DJ
07/30Nestle 1st Half Profit Rose, Coronavirus Slowed 2Q Growth In Most Core Market..
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON COFFEE
Duration : Period :
London Coffee Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group