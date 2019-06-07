Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Coffee       

LONDON COFFEE
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Ethiopia 2019/20 coffee exports to rise to record high -USDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 03:43am EDT
A worker displays washed and fermented coffee beans as they dry on coffee beds at the Tilamo cooperative of Shebedino district in Sidama

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ethiopia, Africa's top coffee producer, is expected to export a record-high 4 million 60-kg bags of coffee in 2019/20, the U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Addis Ababa said, as yields improve and the area dedicated to coffee farming increase.

Production of coffee is expected to rise to 7.35 million tonnes in 2019/20, an 1.4% increase from the 2018/19 season. Exports account for just over half of overall production, and are forecast to grow 0.5% in 2019/20 from the previous year to reach 4 million bags. Coffee is Ethiopia's most important export.

Exporters in the country are facing increased regulation, the USDA said, with the government banning several exporters in recent months for defaulting on their contracts and hoarding beans.

While supplies are greater this year thanks to higher yields due to better rains and the reduced prevalence of disease, the USDA's forecasted yield of 0.82 tonnes per hectare comes in well below the government's target of 1.1 tonnes per hectare, the report noted.

And production continues to face the broader threat of farmers switching to other crops.

"One of the major challenges the Ethiopian coffee sector is facing is that many coffee producers, mostly from the eastern part of the country are tearing out the coffee bushes and replacing them with khat, a plant with stimulant properties," the USDA said.

Meanwhile, domestic demand in Africa's top coffee consumer is expected to remain robust, with the USDA expecting Ethiopian consumption to rise by 2.4% in 2019/20 compared to 2018/19.

To read the full report, click: https://bit.ly/2EWvzWP

(Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON COFFEE
03:43aEthiopia 2019/20 coffee exports to rise to record high -USDA
RE
05/29Chocapolypse' Remains Unfulfilled, Despite Warnings
DJ
05/28NESTLE : Lavazza listing not on menu for Italy's largest coffee maker
RE
05/25Kenya 2019-20 coffee output to plunge to more than 50-yr low -USDA
RE
05/25Nestlé Is Halfway to Cost-Savings Goal -- WSJ
DJ
05/24Nestlé Focuses on Factories, Procurement to Hit Cost-Cutting Goal
DJ
05/17Nestle to Sell More Organic and Natural Products in Brazil -Reuters
DJ
05/17Nestlé Aims To Sell Unit for $10 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
05/16Nestlé in Talks to Sell Skin-Health Business
DJ
05/16Nestlé Enters Exclusive Talks to Sell Skin-Health Business--3rd Update
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON COFFEE
Duration : Period :
London Coffee Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON COFFEE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About