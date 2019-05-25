Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Coffee       

LONDON COFFEE
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Kenya 2019-20 coffee output to plunge to more than 50-yr low -USDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/25/2019 | 04:34am EDT
Coffee beans are pictured at a Nairobi Java House outlet in Nairobi

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kenyan coffee production in 2019-20 is seen dropping to 650,000 bags, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) attache in Nairobi said, representing the country's lowest production in over 50 years, according to historical USDA data.

Farmers in Africa's fifth-largest coffee producing country, grappling with the effects of drought and low global prices, are increasingly looking to grow other crops, the attache report said. The 2019-20 production levels represent a 13% drop from the levels seen in 2018-19 and the lowest figures for Kenya since 1962-63 according to USDA production data.

The decline in output is expected to send coffee stocks, which in Kenya are held by millers, agents, and exporters, to a record low in 2019-20, the report said.

Last month, international coffee prices fell to a 13-1/2-year low, but have languished near historic lows for several months.

Low prices make it difficult for farmers to take care of their crops and fend off pests and disease. Meanwhile, the poor governance of Kenyan marketing cooperatives and a marketing structure that forces farmers to personally shoulder a large amount of risk is also a major problem for the sector, the report said.

(Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON COFFEE
04:34aKenya 2019-20 coffee output to plunge to more than 50-yr low -USDA
RE
02:48aNestlé Is Halfway to Cost-Savings Goal -- WSJ
DJ
05/24Nestlé Focuses on Factories, Procurement to Hit Cost-Cutting Goal
DJ
05/17Nestle to Sell More Organic and Natural Products in Brazil -Reuters
DJ
05/17Nestlé Aims To Sell Unit for $10 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
05/16Nestlé in Talks to Sell Skin-Health Business
DJ
05/16Nestlé Enters Exclusive Talks to Sell Skin-Health Business--3rd Update
DJ
05/16Nestlé Enters Exclusive Talks to Sell Skin-Health Business--2nd Update
DJ
05/16Nestlé Enters Exclusive Talks to Sell Skin-Health Business--Update
DJ
05/15Nestle Enters Exclusive Talks to Sell Skin-Health Business for CHF10.2 Billio..
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON COFFEE
Duration : Period :
London Coffee Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON COFFEE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About