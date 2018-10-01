Lavazza buys Mars Inc's coffee business to grow global footprint

Mars Drinks includes Flavia and Klix systems, which are leading brands in the office coffee service and vending machine segments, the two companies said in a statement.

The deal points to an enterprise value for Mars Drinks of around $650 million, a source close to the matter said.

Lavazza was advised by J.P. Morgan, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, PwC and The Boston Consulting Group.

Mars, Incorporated was advised by BofA Merrill Lynch, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, KPMG LLP and Rabo Securities USA.

