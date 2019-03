Uganda exported 395,097 60-kg bags of coffee in January, slightly lower than the 401,930 bags shipped in same month last year, according to a UCDA report seen by Reuters on Monday.

UCDA did not give a reason for the slight decline.

Uganda is Africa's leading exporter of the beans. Earnings from the crop are one of the East African country's biggest sources of foreign exchange.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana and Edmund Blair)