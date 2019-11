Shipments last month were 378,238 60-Kilogram bags compared to 350,743 bags in the same month last year, said the Uganda Coffee Development Authority, the state regulator for the industry.

The East African nation is one of the top producers of the crop on the continent. Exports are likely to jump to 400,000 bags as the main harvest season in the central region, one of the country's main growing areas, gets underway, UCDA said.

