Vietnam Jan-Feb coffee exports seen down 19.6 percent year-on-year, rice down 4.9 percent - government

02/27/2019 | 09:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man checks roasted coffee beans at a factory in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in January and February are expected to fall 19.6 percent from a year earlier to 284,000 tonnes, while rice exports will likely decline 4.9 percent, government data showed on Thursday.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam will fall an estimated 19.6 percent in January-February from a year earlier to 284,000 tonnes, equal to 4.73 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Thursday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of the robusta bean, will decline 26.9 percent to $500 million in the two-month period, the report said.

The country's coffee shipments in February are estimated at 100,000 tonnes and valued at $175 million, it said.

RICE

Rice exports in January-February from Vietnam were forecast to fall 4.9 percent from a year earlier to 788,000 tonnes. Revenue from rice exports in the period was expected to drop 17.5 percent to $335 million.

February rice exports from Vietnam, the world's third-largest shipper of the grain, totalled 350,000 tonnes, worth $140 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam's January-February crude oil exports were seen rising 76.8 percent from the same period last year to an estimated 1.19 million tonnes. Crude oil export revenue in January-February is expected to increase 82.1 percent to $646 million.

Oil product imports in January-February were estimated at 1.09 million tonnes, falling 50.5 percent from the same period last year, while the value of product imports fell 56.7 percent to $616 million.

Vietnam's January-February liquefied petroleum gas imports were seen falling 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 253,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Richard Pullin)
