Vietnam Jan-Feb coffee exports seen down 19.6 percent year-on-year, rice down 4.9 percent - government

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam will fall an estimated 19.6 percent in January-February from a year earlier to 284,000 tonnes, equal to 4.73 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Thursday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of the robusta bean, will decline 26.9 percent to $500 million in the two-month period, the report said.

The country's coffee shipments in February are estimated at 100,000 tonnes and valued at $175 million, it said.

RICE

Rice exports in January-February from Vietnam were forecast to fall 4.9 percent from a year earlier to 788,000 tonnes. Revenue from rice exports in the period was expected to drop 17.5 percent to $335 million.

February rice exports from Vietnam, the world's third-largest shipper of the grain, totalled 350,000 tonnes, worth $140 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam's January-February crude oil exports were seen rising 76.8 percent from the same period last year to an estimated 1.19 million tonnes. Crude oil export revenue in January-February is expected to increase 82.1 percent to $646 million.

Oil product imports in January-February were estimated at 1.09 million tonnes, falling 50.5 percent from the same period last year, while the value of product imports fell 56.7 percent to $616 million.

Vietnam's January-February liquefied petroleum gas imports were seen falling 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 253,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Richard Pullin)