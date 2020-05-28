Log in
Vietnam Jan-May coffee exports likely up 4.7% year-on-year at 813,000 tonnes - statistics office

05/28/2020 | 10:39pm EDT

Vietnam's coffee exports in the first five months of the year were likely up 4.7% from a year earlier to 813,000 tonnes, while rice exports were likely up 3.7% on-year to 2.9 million tonnes, government data released on Friday showed.

COFFEE

The coffee exports for the five months were equal to 13.55 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Friday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of the robusta bean, will likely be up 2.9% to $1.37 billion in the five-month period.

The country's coffee shipments in May are estimated at 130,000 tonnes, valued at $218 million.

RICE

Rice exports revenue in the January-May period is expected to increase 17.2% to $1.39 billion.

May rice exports from Vietnam, the world's third-largest shipper of the grain, likely totalled 750,000 tonnes, worth $395 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam's January-May crude oil exports were seen rising 27.7% from the same period last year to an estimated 2.185 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in the period is expected to dive 22.9% from a year earlier to $689 million.

Oil product imports in the first five months were estimated at 5.65 million tonnes, up 49.6% from the same period last year, while the value of product imports increased 8.3% to $1.96 billion.

The GSO trade data is subject to revision next month.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 34.96 Delayed Quote.-45.42%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.16% 17.04 End-of-day quote.23.64%
WTI -0.96% 33.145 Delayed Quote.-44.52%
