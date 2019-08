Actual coffee exports in July were lower than the government's estimate of 165,000 tonnes.

For the first seven months of the year, Vietnam exported 1.06 million tonnes of coffee, down 9.6% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

Coffee export revenue in January-July dived 19.8% to $1.81 billion, it said.

