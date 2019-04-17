Coffee : Recent Analysis Shows City Office REIT, Cadiz, Coffee Holding Co., Alaska Communications Systems Group, Bluegreen Vacations, and UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO), Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI), Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA), Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK), Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), and UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC (NYSE: UQM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Capital Review, available for free download at the links above, examine City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO), Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI), Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA), Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK), Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), and UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC (NYSE: UQM) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CITY OFFICE REIT, INC. (CIO) REPORT OVERVIEW

City Office REIT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, City Office REIT reported revenue of $34.17MM vs $31.18MM (up 9.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.28 vs -$0.09. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, City Office REIT reported revenue of $129.48MM vs $106.49MM (up 21.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.82 vs -$0.05. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 3rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.25 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

CADIZ, INC. (CDZI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cadiz's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Cadiz reported revenue of $0.11MM vs $0.11MM (up 0.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.32 vs -$0.31. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Cadiz reported revenue of $0.44MM vs $0.44MM (up 0.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.09 vs -$1.50. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC. (JVA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Coffee Holding Co.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended January 31st, 2019 vs January 31st, 2018, Coffee Holding Co. reported revenue of $23.63MM vs $22.08MM (up 7.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.06 vs $0.07 (down 14.29%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Coffee Holding Co. reported revenue of $90.66MM vs $77.13MM (up 17.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.19 vs $0.08 (up 137.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on June 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending April 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC. (ALSK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alaska Communications Systems Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Alaska Communications Systems Group reported revenue of $58.69MM vs $54.94MM (up 6.83%) and basic earnings per share $0.04 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Alaska Communications Systems Group reported revenue of $232.47MM vs $226.91MM (up 2.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.17 vs -$0.12. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

-----------------------------------------

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORPORATION (BXG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bluegreen Vacations' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Bluegreen Vacations reported revenue of $173.66MM vs $177.89MM (down 2.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.27 vs $0.92 (down 70.65%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Bluegreen Vacations reported revenue of $738.32MM vs $723.05MM (up 2.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.18 vs $1.77 (down 33.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.29 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC (UQM) REPORT OVERVIEW

UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC reported revenue of $5.48MM vs $2.22MM (up 146.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC reported revenue of $14.17MM vs $7.78MM (up 82.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 9th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.03 and is expected to report on March 25th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

