COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES
Milan, September 3 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between August 27 and 31 it bought back 72,388 own shares at an average price of € 0.4613, for a total amount of € 33,393.97.
Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:
|
Date
|
No. of shares bought back
|
Average price
|
Total amount (in euro)
|
2018/08/27
|
15,000
|
0.4648
|
6,972.00
|
2018/08/28
|
16,203
|
0.4615
|
7,477.68
|
2018/08/29
|
1,500
|
0.4632
|
694.80
|
2018/08/30
|
20,370
|
0.4620
|
9,410.95
|
2018/08/31
|
19,315
|
0.4576
|
8,838.54
|
Total
|
72,388
|
0.4613
|
33,393.97
COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 23,178,507 own shares, equal to 3.2228% of its share capital.
