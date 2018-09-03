PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, September 3 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between August 27 and 31 it bought back 72,388 own shares at an average price of € 0.4613, for a total amount of € 33,393.97.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date No. of shares bought back Average price Total amount (in euro) 2018/08/27 15,000 0.4648 6,972.00 2018/08/28 16,203 0.4615 7,477.68 2018/08/29 1,500 0.4632 694.80 2018/08/30 20,370 0.4620 9,410.95 2018/08/31 19,315 0.4576 8,838.54 Total 72,388 0.4613 33,393.97

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 23,178,507 own shares, equal to 3.2228% of its share capital.

