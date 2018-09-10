PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, September 10 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between September 3 and 7 it bought back 50,914 own shares at an average price of € 0.4661, for a total amount of € 23,729.53.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date No. of shares bought back Average price Total amount (in euro) 2018/09/03 18,336 0.4668 8,559.24 2018/09/04 5,239 0.4633 2,427.23 2018/09/05 9,000 0.4693 4,223.70 2018/09/06 2,515 0.4680 1,177.02 2018/09/07 15,824 0.4540 7,342.34 Total 50,914 0.4661 23,729.53

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 23,229,421 own shares, equal to 3.2299% of its share capital.

***

Contacts:

Communication Department Rodolfo Belcastro

Mariella Speciale Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it