Cofide: buyback of shares

09/10/2018

PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, September 10 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between September 3 and 7 it bought back 50,914 own shares at an average price of € 0.4661, for a total amount of € 23,729.53.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

No. of shares bought back

Average price

Total amount (in euro)

2018/09/03

18,336

0.4668

8,559.24

2018/09/04

5,239

0.4633

2,427.23

2018/09/05

9,000

0.4693

4,223.70

2018/09/06

2,515

0.4680

1,177.02

2018/09/07

15,824

0.4540

7,342.34

Total

50,914

0.4661

23,729.53

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 23,229,421 own shares, equal to 3.2299% of its share capital.

***

Contacts:

Communication Department Rodolfo Belcastro

Mariella Speciale Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it

Disclaimer

COFIDE – Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 17:41:09 UTC
