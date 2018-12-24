PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, December 24 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between December 17 and 21 it bought back 86,537 own shares at an average price of € 0.4556, for a total amount of € 39,429.93.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date No. of shares bought back Average price Total amount (in euro) 2018/12/17 25,706 0.4558 11,716.79 2018/12/18 5,500 0.4515 2,483.25 2018/12/19 27,588 0.4547 12,544.26 2018/12/20 25,743 0.4575 11,777.43 2018/12/21 2,000 0.4541 908.20 Total 86,537 0.4556 39,429.93

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 24,156,055 own shares, equal to 3.3587% of its share capital.

***

Contacts:

Communication Department Rodolfo Belcastro

Mariella Speciale Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it