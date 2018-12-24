Log in
End-of-day quote  - 12/21
0.472 EUR   +3.06%
10/24COFIDE : quaterly earnings release
03/07COFIDE : annual earnings release
2017COFIDE : annual earnings release
Cofide: buyback of shares

12/24/2018 | 07:05pm CET

PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, December 24 2018 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between December 17 and 21 it bought back 86,537 own shares at an average price of € 0.4556, for a total amount of € 39,429.93.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

No. of shares bought back

Average price

Total amount (in euro)

2018/12/17

25,706

0.4558

11,716.79

2018/12/18

5,500

0.4515

2,483.25

2018/12/19

27,588

0.4547

12,544.26

2018/12/20

25,743

0.4575

11,777.43

2018/12/21

2,000

0.4541

908.20

Total

86,537

0.4556

39,429.93

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 24,156,055 own shares, equal to 3.3587% of its share capital.

***

Contacts:

Communication Department Rodolfo Belcastro

Mariella Speciale Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it

Disclaimer

COFIDE – Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 18:04:02 UTC
