COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, January 28 2019 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between January 21 and 25 it bought back 309,318 own shares at an average price of € 0.4908, for a total amount of € 151,812.53.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date No. of shares bought back Average price Total amount (in euro) 2019/01/21 96,231 0.4857 46,739.40 2019/01/22 38,497 0.4900 18,863.53 2019/01/23 43,391 0.4908 21,296.30 2019/01/24 98,699 0.4942 48,777.05 2109/01/25 32,500 0.4965 16,136.25 Total 309,318 0.4908 151,812.53

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 25,018,525 own shares, equal to 3.4786% of its share capital.

