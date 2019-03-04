PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, March 4 2019 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between February 25 and March 1 it bought back 356,921 own shares at an average price of € 0.4997, for a total amount of € 178,341.12.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date No. of shares bought back Average price Total amount (in euro) 2019/02/25 64,735 0.4934 31,940.25 2019/02/26 86,054 0.5001 43,035.61 2019/02/27 100,358 0.4963 49,807.67 2019/02/28 52,457 0.4952 25,976.71 2019/03/01 53,317 0.5173 27,580.88 Total 356,921 0.4997 178,341.12

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 26,641,017 own shares, equal to 3.7042% of its share capital.

***

Contacts:

Communication Department Mariella Speciale

Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it