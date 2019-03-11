Log in
Cofide: buyback of shares

03/11/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, March 11 2019 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between March 4 and 8 it bought back 459,462 own shares at an average price of € 0.5077, for a total amount of € 233,258.32.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

No. of shares bought back

Average price

Total amount (in euro)

2019/03/04

71,000

0.5122

36,366.20

2019/03/05

107,858

0.5092

54,921.29

2019/03/06

67,632

0.5143

34,783.14

2019/03/07

107,881

0.5029

54,253.35

2019/03/08

105,091

0.5037

52,934.34

Total

459,462

0.5077

233,258.32

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 27,100,479 own shares, equal to 3.7681% of its share capital.

***

Contacts:

Communication Department Mariella Speciale

Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it

Disclaimer

COFIDE – Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 16:39:04 UTC
