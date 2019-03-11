PRESS RELEASE
COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES
Milan, March 11 2019 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between March 4 and 8 it bought back 459,462 own shares at an average price of € 0.5077, for a total amount of € 233,258.32.
Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:
|
Date
|
No. of shares bought back
|
Average price
|
Total amount (in euro)
|
2019/03/04
|
71,000
|
0.5122
|
36,366.20
|
2019/03/05
|
107,858
|
0.5092
|
54,921.29
|
2019/03/06
|
67,632
|
0.5143
|
34,783.14
|
2019/03/07
|
107,881
|
0.5029
|
54,253.35
|
2019/03/08
|
105,091
|
0.5037
|
52,934.34
|
Total
|
459,462
|
0.5077
|
233,258.32
COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 27,100,479 own shares, equal to 3.7681% of its share capital.
***
Contacts:
Communication Department Mariella Speciale
Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it
Disclaimer
COFIDE – Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 16:39:04 UTC