COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, March 11 2019 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that between March 4 and 8 it bought back 459,462 own shares at an average price of € 0.5077, for a total amount of € 233,258.32.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date No. of shares bought back Average price Total amount (in euro) 2019/03/04 71,000 0.5122 36,366.20 2019/03/05 107,858 0.5092 54,921.29 2019/03/06 67,632 0.5143 34,783.14 2019/03/07 107,881 0.5029 54,253.35 2019/03/08 105,091 0.5037 52,934.34 Total 459,462 0.5077 233,258.32

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 27,100,479 own shares, equal to 3.7681% of its share capital.

