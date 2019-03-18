PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, March 18 2019 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that on March 11 it bought back 114,420 own shares at an average price of € 0.5049, for a total amount of € 57,770.66.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date No. of shares bought back Average price Total amount (in euro) 2019/03/11 114,420 0.5049 57,770.66 Total 114,420 0.5049 57,770.66

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 27,214,899 own shares, equal to 3.7840% of its share capital.

NOTE: as announced to the market in a joint press release on 11 March 2019, following the approval of the merger of CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. into COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. by the respective Boards of Directors, the Company has decided to suspend the share buy-back programmes currently in effect.

Contacts:

Communication Department Mariella Speciale

Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it