COFIDE    IT0000070786

COFIDE

(COF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/18 12:30:00 pm
0.537 EUR   +3.27%
03:14pCOFIDE : buyback of shares
PU
03/11COFIDE GROUP : net income at  4.5 mln for 2018 + newsletter
PU
03/11COFIDE : buyback of shares
PU
Cofide: buyback of shares

03/18/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES

Milan, March 18 2019 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that on March 11 it bought back 114,420 own shares at an average price of € 0.5049, for a total amount of 57,770.66.

Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

No. of shares bought back

Average price

Total amount (in euro)

2019/03/11

114,420

0.5049

57,770.66

Total

114,420

0.5049

57,770.66

COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 27,214,899 own shares, equal to 3.7840% of its share capital.

NOTE: as announced to the market in a joint press release on 11 March 2019, following the approval of the merger of CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. into COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. by the respective Boards of Directors, the Company has decided to suspend the share buy-back programmes currently in effect.

***

Contacts:

Communication Department Mariella Speciale

Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it

Disclaimer

COFIDE – Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 19:14:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 10,40
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 374 M
Technical analysis trends COFIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,54 €
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodolfo de Benedetti Executive Chairman
Francesco Guasti Independent Non-Executive Director
Marco Diego de Benedetti Non-Executive Director
Pierluigi Ferrero Non-Executive Director
Paola Dubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COFIDE12.19%424
3M COMPANY9.21%119 812
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL17.58%113 263
SIEMENS0.62%94 310
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.57%86 703
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.63%47 150
