PRESS RELEASE
COFIDE: BUYBACK OF SHARES
Milan, March 18 2019 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and according to the notice published on April 27 2018, COFIDE-Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. announces that on March 11 it bought back 114,420 own shares at an average price of € 0.5049, for a total amount of € 57,770.66.
Breakdown of the transactions on a daily basis:
|
Date
|
No. of shares bought back
|
Average price
|
Total amount (in euro)
|
2019/03/11
|
114,420
|
0.5049
|
57,770.66
|
Total
|
114,420
|
0.5049
|
57,770.66
COFIDE S.p.A. now holds a total of 27,214,899 own shares, equal to 3.7840% of its share capital.
NOTE: as announced to the market in a joint press release on 11 March 2019, following the approval of the merger of CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. into COFIDE - Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. by the respective Boards of Directors, the Company has decided to suspend the share buy-back programmes currently in effect.
***
Contacts:
Communication Department Mariella Speciale
Tel.: +39 02 722701 www.cofide.it
Disclaimer
COFIDE – Gruppo De Benedetti S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 19:14:02 UTC