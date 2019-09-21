Log in
COFINA SGPS S A : Portugal's Cofina reaches deal with Prisa to buy Media Capital
RE
05/30COFINA - SGPS, S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/28COFINA - SGPS, S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
09/21/2019 | 06:47am EDT

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese publishing group Cofina announced on Saturday that it reached an agreement with Spanish firm Prisa to acquire Media Capital, which operates one of Portugal's biggest TV channels, for an enterprise value of 255 million euros (225.14 million pounds).

The deal, which still needs to be given the green light by Portugal's media regulatory authority and the competition watchdog, would make Cofina the country's biggest media group.

Cofina already owns tabloid Correio da Manha and business newspaper Jornal de Negocios, among others. With the acquisition of Media Capital, 95% owned by Prisa, Cofina would become the owner of TV channel TVI, several radio stations and magazines.

Cofina's Media Capital deal includes paying TVI's debt of 75 million euros.

"This acquisition fits with the company's vision for the media and appears to be the one that is best able to ensure its growth and sustainability, and is in line with the global trend towards consolidation of the media sector in the last years," Cofina told news agency Lusa.

In a statement published online, Prisa said the transaction will represent a loss of 76 million euros in the company's consolidated accounts.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; editing by Giles Elgood)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 91,0 M
EBIT 2019 15,2 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 33,6 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 5,38x
P/E ratio 2020 5,09x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 50,2 M
Chart COFINA - SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
COFINA - SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFINA - SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  €
Last Close Price 0,49  €
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Chairman
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pedro Miguel Matos Borges de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Domingos José Vieira de Matos Non-Executive Director
Ana R. de C. Menéres de Mendonça Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COFINA - SGPS, S.A.-11.73%55
INFORMA PLC33.45%13 150
PEARSON PLC-9.23%8 287
NEWS CORP22.82%8 277
AXEL SPRINGER29.30%7 580
SCHIBSTED19.48%6 972
