COFINA, SGPS, S.A.

(CFN)
COFINA SGPS S A : announces Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter 2019

11/29/2019 | 01:28pm EST
COFINA - SGPS, S.A. announces Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter 2019

29 Nov 2019 19:18 CET

Company Name

COFINA,SGPS

ISN

PTCFN0AE0003

Market

Euronext

Symbol

CFN

Source

COFINA SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Cofina SGPS SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 18:27:09 UTC
Latest news on COFINA, SGPS, S.A.
01:28pCOFINA SGPS S A : announces Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter 2019
PU
09/21COFINA SGPS S A : Portugal's Cofina reaches deal with Prisa to buy Media Capital
RE
07/31COFINA - SGPS, S.A. : Half-year results
CO
06/30COFINA, SGPS, S.A. : Half-year report
CO
05/30COFINA - SGPS, S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/28COFINA - SGPS, S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/30COFINA - SGPS, S.A. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
03/31COFINA, SGPS, S.A. : 1st quarter report
CO
03/13COFINA : Annual results
CO
01/22COFINA : Correction to 'Puerto Rico's $18 Billion Bond Restructuring Nears Compl..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 91,0 M
EBIT 2019 15,2 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 33,8 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 4,61x
P/E ratio 2020 4,36x
EV / Sales2019 0,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 42,1 M
Chart COFINA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cofina, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFINA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  €
Last Close Price 0,41  €
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Chairman
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pedro Miguel Matos Borges de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Domingos José Vieira de Matos Non-Executive Director
Ana R. de C. Menéres de Mendonça Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COFINA, SGPS, S.A.-25.99%46
INFORMA PLC26.69%12 897
NEWS CORPORATION15.15%7 752
AXEL SPRINGER SE28.80%7 552
PEARSON PLC-30.39%6 565
SCHIBSTED11.50%6 332
