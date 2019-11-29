COFINA SGPS S A : announces Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter 2019
11/29/2019 | 01:28pm EST
COFINA - SGPS, S.A. announces Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter 2019
Company Name
COFINA,SGPS
ISN
PTCFN0AE0003
Market
Euronext
Symbol
CFN
Source
COFINA SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Sales 2019
91,0 M
EBIT 2019
15,2 M
Net income 2019
-
Debt 2019
33,8 M
Yield 2019
2,44%
P/E ratio 2019
4,61x
P/E ratio 2020
4,36x
EV / Sales2019
0,83x
EV / Sales2020
0,73x
Capitalization
42,1 M
Technical analysis trends COFINA, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,60 €
Last Close Price
0,41 €
Spread / Highest target
46,3%
Spread / Average Target
46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
46,3%
