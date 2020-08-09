|
COFINA SGPS S A : informa sobre evolução do negócio no contexto COVID-19
08/09/2020 | 05:54pm EDT
COFINA - SGPS, S.A. informa sobre evolução do negócio no contexto COVID-19
Company Name
COFINA,SGPS
ISN
PTCFN0AE0003
Market
Euronext
Symbol
CFN
Source
COFINA SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Cofina SGPS SA published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 21:53:06 UTC
|
|Latest news on COFINA, SGPS, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
89,5 M
106 M
106 M
|Net income 2020
|
7,00 M
8,25 M
8,25 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
37,4 M
44,2 M
44,2 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|2,71x
|Yield 2020
|6,76%
|
|Capitalization
|
22,8 M
26,8 M
26,8 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,67x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,62x
|Nbr of Employees
|724
|Free-Float
|10,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends COFINA, SGPS, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
0,50 €
|Last Close Price
|
0,22 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
170%
|Spread / Average Target
|
123%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
75,7%