Cofinimmo : First quarter 2020 interim report

PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET Quarterly information 1stquarter 2020 Significantly higher results, in line with budget: Net result from core activities - Group share: 41 million EUR (30 million EUR as at 31.03.2019), i.e. +34% Investments in healthcare real estate since 01.01.2020 : Delivery of the extension of an orthopaedic clinic in the Netherlands (11 million EUR) and a psychiatric clinic in Germany (22 million EUR)

With 2.4 billion EUR, healthcare real estate accounts for 56% of the portfolio, which amounts to 4,3 billion EUR Recentering of the office portfolio in line with the strategy Acquisition of a company owning an office building with a medical centre in the Central Business District of Brussels (CBD) for 40 million EUR

Signature of a sale agreement for approximately 4 million EUR in the periphery of Brussels Solid operational performance: Gross rental revenues up 10.7% over the first three months of the financial year (or 1.6% on a like-for-like basis)

like-for-like basis) Operating margin increased to 83.4% (82.6% as at 31.12.2019)

High occupancy rate: 97.0% (97.0% as at 31.12.2019)

Particularly long residual lease length: 12 years Management of the financial structure demonstrating the financial community's confidence in Cofinimmo: All the credit lines maturing in 2020 have already been refinanced, the company no longer has any significant maturities prior to September 2021

Conclusion of new long-term credits totalling 239 million EUR since the beginning of 2020

long-term credits totalling 239 million EUR since the beginning of 2020 Availabilities on the committed credit lines of more than 420 million EUR as at 31.03.2020 (after deduction of the backup of the commercial paper programme) ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ Extension of the long-term commercial paper programme to 950 million EUR (800 million EUR before) Low average cost of debt: 1.4% (1.4% as at 31.12.2019) Low debt-to-assets ratio: 40.7% (41.0% as at 31.12.2019) Rating BBB/A-2 confirmed by S&P 1 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET Jean-PierreHanin, CEO of Cofinimmo :"Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 in the countries where the group is active and the subsequent uncertainties created in the markets and the economy, the 2020 financial year started with good results, in line with the budget. In the healthcare real estate segment, the group continues to strengthen its position at European level with the delivery of several projects which contribute to our objective of reducing the energy intensity of our portfolio (project '30³'). In the office segment, we continue to optimise our portfolio, in particular through the acquisition in the CBD of the Trône/Troon 100 office building, which combines office spaces and a medical centre. With a debt ratio of less than 41%, the consolidated balance sheet of Cofinimmo shows a strong solvency, which is a valuable asset when addressing the current crisis. In these difficult times, we remain confident thanks to the perseverance of the nursing staff and of all those fighting every day to maintain the activity and prepare for the economic recovery. Our teams are also fully mobilised to manage our portfolios in cooperation with our tenants. Meanwhile, we have taken concrete initiatives to express our solidarity, both at the personal level of the governance bodies and at Cofinimmo level, wishing to implement our social responsibility more than ever." Next Ordinary General Meeting: Wednesday 13.05.2020 at 3:30pm only by postal vote or by giving a proxy to the Secretary General. The 2019 annual financial report and the 2019 sustainability report are already available on the website www.cofinimmo.com. 2 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 1. Summary of activity since 01.01.2020 4 2 Main risks and uncertainties 5 3. Consolidated key figures 7 3.1. Global figures 7 3.2 Data per share - Group share 8 3.3 Performance indicators based on the EPRA standard 9 4. Portfolio evolution 9 5. Major events occurring during the first quarter of 2020 11 5.1 Healthcare real estate in Belgium 11 5.2 Healthcare real estate in France 11 5.3 Healthcare real estate in the Netherlands 11 5.4 Healthcare real estate in Germany 12 5.5 Healthcare real estate in Spain 12 5.6 Property of distribution networks 12 5.6.1. Pubstone 12 5.6.2. Cofinimur I 12 5.7. Offices 13 5.8. Public-PrivatePartnership 14 6. Events after 31.03.2020 15 7. Operating results 16 7.1. Occupancy rate (calculated based on rental income) 16 7.2. Average residual lease length 17 7.3. Changes in gross rental revenues on alike-for-likebasis 17 8. Management of financial resources 18 8.1. Financing transactions in the course of the first quarter of 2020 18 8.1.1. Financing developments 18 8.1.2. Extension of the commercial paper programme 18 8.1.3 Interest rate hedging 18 8.2. Availabilities 19 8.3. Consolidateddebt-to-assetsratio 19 8.4. Weighted average maturity of financial debts 19 8.5. Average cost of debt 20 8.6. Financial rating 21 9. Consolidated income statement - Analytical form (x 1,000 EUR) 22 10. Consolidated balance sheet (x 1,000 EUR) 25 11. Property portfolio as at 31.03.2020 26 12. Investment programme for 2020 28 13. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) 30 14. Corporate governance 30 14.1 General meetings 30 14.2 Renewal of mandates 31 14.3 Shareholding 31 15. Shareholder calendar 32 3 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 1. Summary of activity since 01.01.2020 For more than 35 years, Cofinimmo has been developing, managing and investing in rental real estate. Attentive to societal changes, Cofinimmo's permanent objective is to offer high quality care, living and working spaces ('Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate'). Capitalising on its expertise, Cofinimmo consolidates its leadership in European healthcare real estate. In the healthcare real estate segment, several large projects are currently ongoing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany or Spain. Since the beginning of the 2020 financial year, two projects have been delivered. The first refers to the extension of an orthopaedic clinic in Rijswijk (11 million EUR) in the Netherlands, which took place in the first quarter, and the latter refers to the construction of a psychiatric clinic in Kaarst (22 million EUR) in Germany, which was integrated in Cofinimmo's scope since April. As at 31.03.2020, healthcare assets (2.4 billion EUR) account for 56% of the Group's portfolio which amounts to 4.3 billion EUR. In the office segment, Cofinimmo continued to rebalance its portfolio towards the Central Business District of Brussels (CBD). On 04.03.2020, Cofinimmo acquired a company owning a building combining office spaces and a medical centre for 40 million EUR. This transaction illustrates Cofinimmo's strategy in the office segment which consists in improving the overall balance of its portfolio by reducing its presence in the decentralised area of Brussels to the benefit of buildings located in the CBD. After 31.03.2020, Cofinimmo concluded a private agreement relating to the sale of an office building located Chaussée de Louvain/Leuvensesteenweg 325 in the periphery of Brussels for approximately 4 million EUR. The Group's momentum in terms of investments and financing during the financial year (low average cost of debt at 1.4%), coupled with effective management of the existing portfolio (occupancy rate of 97.0%, gross rental revenues up 1.6% on a like-for-like basis, operating margin increased to 83.4%), enabled the company to realise a net result from core activities - Group share of 41 million EUR as at 31.03.2020, in line with the budget 1(compared to 30 million EUR as at 31.03.2019), thanks to scope variations arising from the acquisitions made and the decrease in operating costs related to the office buildings sold. The net result from core activities per share - Group share amounts to 1.58 EUR (in line with the budget, compared to 1.32 EUR as at 31.03.2019), taking into account the issue of shares in the context of the contributions in kind in April and June 2019. The net result - Group share amounted to 42 million EUR (i.e. 1.63 EUR per share) as at 31.03.2020, compared to 25 million EUR (i.e. 1.08 EUR per share) as at 31.03.2019. This variation is mainly due to the increase in the net result from core activities per share - Group share and the changes in the fair value of the investment properties and the hedging instruments (non-cash element) between the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Considering the above-mentioned operations, the Group's debt ratio amounts to 40.7%. Cofinimmo's consolidated balance sheet shows a strong solvency, which is a valuable asset for addressing the current crisis (information on the effects of the coronavirus COVID-19 is given in section 2 below). 1i.e. the quarterly budget derived from the yearly budget presented in the 2019 universal registration document - annual financial report. 4 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 2 Main risks and uncertainties The Board of Directors believes that the main risk factors summarised on pages 2 to 5 of the universal registration document - annual financial report published on 09.04.2020 are still relevant for the remaining months of the 2020 financial year. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic in the countries where the group is active, Cofinimmo has implemented several measures to ensure the continuity of its activities, while safeguarding the health and well-being of all its stakeholders. As from 09.03.2020, Cofinimmo's Executive Committee encouraged its employees to switch to teleworking for all tasks which do not require a physical presence on site. As teleworking is an already embedded solution, widely used by the company's employees, no particular difficulties were experienced. This measure was subsequently further strengthened in order to fall within the framework of the decisions taken by the authorities. The group's operational teams remain in close contact with the group's tenants to ensure the continuity of services and help them get through this difficult period for everyone. Cofinimmo reviews the situation of its counterparties on a case-by-case basis in order to find a balanced solution where appropriate. It is too early at this stage to determine whether some tenants may be durably affected by the current crisis in their ability to pay their rents. In addition to the information included in the 2019 annual financial report, it is specified that: in the office segment, the surface areas rented directly to merchants (retailers, restaurants, ...) account for approximately 0.2% of the Group's contractual rents;

in the healthcare real estate segment, the wellness & sport centres (which account for less than 3% of the Group's contractual rents) are currently no longer accessible to the public. Moreover, the current crisis has very little impact on the ongoing construction works of the Cofinimmo group. The provisional acceptance dates for recently started construction sites are still remote. Provisional acceptance of certain office building works in final phase, such as the redevelopment of the Quartz building, is currently being rescheduled. Based on current information, the date of entry into operation after renovation of the Trône/Troon 100 office building (whose owner company was recently acquired by Cofinimmo) is still scheduled for the second quarter of 2020. Healthcare real estate projects whose completion was scheduled in the 1stor 2ndquarter of 2020 are as follows : The extension of an orthopaedic clinic in Rijswijk (Netherlands) was completed in mid-February, and the site has been operational since then - see section 5.3 below.

mid-February, and the site has been operational since then - see section 5.3 below. The reconversion of a medical office building in Bergeijk (Netherlands) is ongoing, still aiming for a provisional acceptance at the end of Q2 2020.

The construction of a psychiatric clinic in Kaarst (Germany) was recently completed and the administrative conditions precedent to its acquisition have been lifted - see section 6 below. At this stage, the provisional acceptance dates for the first three construction works in Spain are not put into question. In terms of financing, several financing operations enabled the company to further improved the maturity table of its financial debts (see section 8.1 below), which does no longer comprise any significant maturities prior to September 2021. 5 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET Availabilities on committed credit lines therefore reach 1.1 billion EUR. After deduction of the backup of the commercial paper programme whose maturity is less than one year, as at 27.04.2020, Cofinimmo has nearly 430 million EUR of committed available credit lines and cash balances to finance its activity. It is interesting to mention that the commercial paper market remains open to Cofinimmo, which continues to benefit from the interest and confidence of investors. Taking into account the current status of investment files, and the evolution of the current crisis, the investment and divestment budget for 2020 published on 13.02.2020 (and detailed in the annual financial report - see also section 12 below) remains the group's objective. Based on the information currently available and the evolution of the current crisis, the level of net result from core activities - group share budgeted for 2020 at 7.10 EUR/share on 13.02.2020, should be affected only to a limited extent by the current situation in Europe (as announced in the press release of 09.04.2020); it is expected to be within the range of 6.60 to 6.85 EUR/share. Based on these projections, the budgeted gross dividend for the financial year 2020, payable in 2021, can be confirmed at EUR 5.80 per share. With a debt-to-assets ratio of less than 41% as at 31.03.2020 (which has changed little since), Cofinimmo's consolidated balance sheet (whose BBB/A-2 rating was just confirmed) shows a strong solvency, which is a valuable asset when addressing the current crisis. 6 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 3. Consolidated key figures 3.1. Global figures (x 1,000,000 EUR) 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Portfolio of investment properties (in fair value) 4,323 4,247 (x 1,000 EUR) 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Property result 61,182 51,259 Operating result before result on the portfolio 48,145 38,658 Net result from core activities - Group share* 40,641 30,297 Result on financial instruments - Group share* -9,629 -14,288 Result on the portfolio - Group share* 11,162 8,783 Net result - Group share* 42,174 24,792 Operating margin* 83.4% 82.3% 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Operating costs/average value of the portfolio under management* 1 0.94% 0.97% Weighted residual lease length2(in years) 12 12 Occupancy rate3 97.0% 97.0% Gross rental yield at 100 % occupancy4 6.2% 6.2% Net rental yield at 100 % occupancy5 5.8% 5.8% Debt-to-assets ratio6 40.7% 41.0% Average cost of debt*7 1.4% 1.4% Average debt maturity (in years) 4 4 The Alternative Performance Measures (APM), as defined by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), are identified with an asterisk (*) the first time they appear in the body of this press release. Their definition and calculation details are available on Cofinimmo's website (www.cofinimmo.com/investors/reports-and-presentations). Average value of the portfolio to which are added the receivables transferred for the buildings whose maintenance costs payable by the owner are still met by the Group through total cover insurance premiums. Until the first break option for the lessee. Calculated based on real rents (excluding assets held for sale) and, for vacant space, the rental value estimated by the independent valuer Passing rents increased by the estimated value of vacant space, divided by the investment value of the portfolio (transaction costs not deducted), excluding development projects. Passing rents increased by the estimated value of vacant space, less direct costs, divided by the value of the portfolio including notarial & registration charges and excluding development projects and assets held for sale. Legal ratio calculated in accordance with the legislation on RRECs such as financial and other debt divided by total assets. Including bank margins. 7 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 3.2 Data per share - Group share (in EUR) 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Net result from core activities - Group share 1.58 1.32 Result on financial instruments - Group share -0.37 -0.62 Result on the portfolio - Group share 0.43 0.38 Net result - Group share 1.63 1.08 Net Asset Value per share (in EUR) 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Revalued net assets per share in fair value1after dividend distribution 96.89 95.02 for the 2018 financial year* Revalued net assets per share in investment value2after dividend 101.85 99.90 distribution for the 2018 financial year* Diluted Net Asset Value per share (in EUR) 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Revalued net assets per share in fair value1after dividend distribution 96.79 94.92 for the 2018 financial year Revalued net assets per share in investment value2after dividend 101.74 99.71 distribution for the 2018 financial year The Mandatory Convertible Bonds (MCB) issued in 2011 and the convertible bonds issued in 2016 were not taken into account in calculating the net assets per share as at 31.03.2020 and 31.12.2019 because they would have had an accretive effect. Conversely, 26,745 treasury shares of the stock option plan have been taken into account in the calculation of the above-mentioned indicator in 2020 (compared to 27,345 in 2019) as they have a dilutive impact. Fair value: after deduction of transaction costs (primarily transfer taxes) from the value of the investment properties. Investment value: before deduction of transaction costs. 8 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 3.3 Performance indicators based on the EPRA standard1 (in EUR per share) 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 EPRA Earnings* 1.58 1.32 EPRA Diluted earnings* 1.57 1.32 (in EUR per share) 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV)* 103.24 100.69 EPRA Triple Net Asset Value (NNNAV)* 99.97 97.56 EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV)* (new indicator) 110.30 107.67 EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA)* (new indicator) 102.67 100.13 EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV)* (new indicator) 97.77 95.36 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY)* 5.7% 5.6% EPRA 'Topped-up' NIY* 5.7% 5.6% EPRA Vacancy Rate* 3.0% 3.0% EPRA cost ratio (direct vacancy costs included)* 19.7% 22.2% EPRA cost ratio (direct vacancy costs excluded)* 16.7% 18.0% In accordance with 'EPRA Best Practice Recommendations', given that the MCBs issued in 2011 and the convertible bonds issued in 2016 had no dilutive impact as at 31.03.2020 and 31.12.2019, they were not taken into account for the EPRA Diluted Earnings, the EPRA NAV or the EPRA NNNAV calculation on these dates. 4. Portfolio evolution Segment Investments in the Divestments in the first quarter of first quarter of Fair value 2020 2020 Reference as at 31.03.2020 Healthcare real estate 14 million EUR - 2.4 billion EUR 5.1 to 5.5 Distribution networks - 2 million EUR 0.6 billion EUR 5.6 Offices 47 million EUR - 1.4 billion EUR 5.7 TOTAL 61 million EUR 2 million EUR 4.3 billion EUR / 1Data not required by the RREC regulations and not subject to control by public authorities. 9 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET The portfolio breakdown per segment and sub-segment is as follows: Segment Sub-segment Number of beds Fair value (rounded up) (%) Healthcare real estate 17,900 56% Cure centres1 2,300 7% Primary care2 - 2% Care centres3 15,600 44% Others4 - 2% Property of distribution - 13% networks Pubstone - 10% Cofinimur I - 3% Offices - 31% Brussels CBD - 15% Brussels decentralised - 9% Brussels periphery/satellites - 3% Antwerp - 2% Other regions - 3% The portfolio geographical breakdown is as follows: Country Fair value (%) Belgium 66% France 12% Netherlands 10% Germany 11% Spain5 <1% Specialised acute care clinics, revalidation clinics and psychiatric clinics. Medical office buildings. Nursing and care homes, assisted living and disabled care facilities. Sport & wellness centres. The construction process of a nursing and care home started in Vigo, Oleiros and Cartagena (Spain). As at 31.03.2020, the healthcare real estate portfolio in Spain accounts for 0.5% of the total fair value of the group's consolidated portfolio. 10 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 5. Major events occurring during the first quarter of 2020 5.1 Healthcare real estate in Belgium Healthcare real estate portfolio in Belgium at 31.03.2020: 1,218 million EUR (72 sites) Cofinimmo's healthcare real estate portfolio in Belgium has a fair value of 1.2 billion EUR. During the first quarter of 2020, Cofinimmo's healthcare portfolio in Belgium did not change in scope. 5.2 Healthcare real estate in France Healthcare real estate portfolio in France at 31.03.2020: 376 million EUR (48 sites) In France, Cofinimmo holds investment properties in healthcare real estate for a fair value of 376 million EUR, and finance lease receivables for 21 million EUR. During the first quarter of 2020, Cofinimmo's healthcare portfolio in France did not change in scope. 5.3 Healthcare real estate in the Netherlands Investments in the first quarter of 2020: 3 million EUR

Healthcare real estate portfolio in the Netherlands at 31.03.2020: 293 million EUR (40 sites) Cofinimmo's healthcare real estate portfolio in the Netherlands has a fair value of 293 million EUR. During the first quarter of 2020, Cofinimmo invested 3 million EUR in it. Main accomplishments: Delivery of the extension of an orthopaedic clinic in Rijswijk The extension of an orthopaedic clinic in the city of Rijswijk, located between Delft and The Hague, were delivered on 13.02.2020. As a reminder, mid-October 2018, Cofinimmo acquired a plot of land for this asset1. The building offer accommodations and consultation rooms, spread over a total above-ground surface area of almost 4,000 m², and provide approximately 130 parking spaces on the ground floor. The budget of the works amounted to approximately 11 million EUR (plot included). The site is operated by Bergman Clinics, with which Cofinimmo signed a 15-year type triple net2lease. The gross initial rental yield amounts to more than 6%. Fixtures have been installed to reduce the building's energy consumption; 162 voltaic panels have been installed on the roof and the building is lit exclusively by LED lamps, which are more energy efficient. See also press release dated 22.10.2018, available on the website. The insurance costs, taxes and maintenance expenses are borne by the tenant. 11 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 5.4 Healthcare real estate in Germany Investments in the first quarter of 2020: 2 million EUR

Healthcare real estate portfolio in Germany at 31.03.2020: 495 million EUR (38 sites) Cofinimmo's healthcare real estate portfolio in Germany has a fair value of 495 million EUR. During the first quarter of 2020, Cofinimmo invested 2 million EUR in it. 5.5 Healthcare real estate in Spain Investments in the first quarter of 2020: 9 million EUR

Healthcare real estate portfolio in Spain at 31.03.2020: 20 million EUR Cofinimmo entered Spain in September 2019, where it already holds a healthcare real estate portfolio with a fair value of 20 million EUR (plots of land and ongoing constructions). 5.6 Property of distribution networks Divestments in the first quarter of 2020: 2 million EUR

Property of distribution networks portfolio at 31.03.2020: 560 million EUR Cofinimmo's distribution networks portfolio has a fair value of 560 million EUR. During the first quarter of 2020, Cofinimmo divested 2 million EUR from this portfolio. 5.6.1. Pubstone

Sale of seven pubs and restaurants of the Pubstone portfolio During the first quarter of 2020, the Cofinimmo Group sold seven pubs and restaurants of the Pubstone BE portfolio for a total amount of approximately 2 million EUR. This amount is higher than the fair value of the assets at 31.12.2019. 5.6.2. Cofinimur I During the first quarter of 2020, Cofinimur I did not change in scope. 12 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 5.7. Offices Investments in the first quarter of 2020: 47 million EUR

Office portfolio at 31.03.2020: 1,361 million EUR (81 sites) Cofinimmo's office portfolio has a fair value of 1.4 billion EUR. Main accomplishments: Cofinimmo expands in the CBD with a building containing offices and a medical centre On 04.03.2020, Cofinimmo acquired 100% of the shares of the company owning the Trône/Troon 100 office building, located in the Brussels Central Business District (CBD). The conventional value of the property for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately 40 million EUR. The building is located at the corner of rue du Trône/Troonstraat and rue d'Idalie/Idaliestraat, in the Leopold District of Brussels. The building is adjacent to Trône/Troon 98, an office building owned by Cofinimmo. The property is undergoing major renovation works in order to offer quality and comfort to its future occupants. Part of these works have already been delivered. The remaining works will be delivered in Q2 2020. The building offers a surface of more than 7,200 m², spread over a ground floor and seven floors. In total, 2,000 m² has already been leased for 18 years to the Centre Hospitalier Interrégional Edith Cavell (CHIREC) for the activities of its Park Leopold Medical Centre. This hospital group with an excellent reputation provides treatments in all medical and surgical fields, with the exception of cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology. CHIREC manages several sites in and around Brussels. The property is within walking distance of the Brussels Luxembourg train station, the Trône/Troon metro station and several bus stops, making it easily accessible from all directions. In addition, the European Institutions are also just a stone's throw away. The building is being renovated with the emerging urban mobility trends in mind. Approximately the same number of parking spaces were provided for cyclists as for motorists, with accompanying facilities such as fully equipped shower rooms. The offices are modular, and thus flexible, in order to meet the wishes of the users. There is also room for a restaurant with terrace. During the works, attention was also paid to the thermal and acoustic insulation of the building and the application of energy-friendly solutions. Among other things, modern glazing, new insulation of the roof and LED lighting in all areas will be provided. After renovation, the building aims for an EPB level of B+. This acquisition is in line with the company's ESG objectives. The gross rental yield will reach more than 4% at full occupancy. Bourget 40 Since 01.03.2020, the Bourget 40 office building, located Avenue du Bourgetlaan 40 in the Decentralised area of Brussels, is fully let to FedEx which occupies the 13.800 m2office space that the site offers. 13 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 5.8. Public-Private Partnership The NEO II project in Brussels As a reminder (see press release dated 13.02.2020): The NEO II public procurement has been assigned to the consortium composed of CFE and Cofinimmo in July 2018. The purpose of this public procurement, which has been launched by the city of Brussels and the Brussels-Capital Region in 2013, is a Design-Build-Finance-Maintain (DBFM) contract for a convention centre and a high-class hotel, on the Heysel plateau (north of Brussels, next to the Atomium).

Brussels-Capital Region in 2013, is a Design-Build-Finance-Maintain (DBFM) contract for a convention centre and a high-class hotel, on the Heysel plateau (north of Brussels, next to the Atomium). Taking into account that the consortium's offer expired mid-December 2019 and that the project's co-contractors requested early 2020 that negotiations be postponed until September 2020, the signature of the contracts, which was expected to take place early 2019, could take place at the earliest at the end of 2020. The construction works, if applicable, could start after obtaining the permits, at the earliest in 2022 and should last three years. The convention centre's operational phase will have a fixed duration of 20 years and should start as soon as the certificate of availability has been delivered at the end of the construction works. 14 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 6. Events after 31.03.2020 Delivery of the construction works of a psychiatric clinic in Kaarst, Germany The construction works of a psychiatric clinic in Kaarst, a city ideally located 15 km from Düsseldorf and 45 km from Cologne, in the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, were recently completed. The administrative conditions precedent to the acquisition of this asset have been lifted, and it has been integrated in Cofinimmo's scope on 10.04.2020. As a reminder, mid-October 2018, Cofinimmo signed an agreement relating to the acquisition of this asset under construction1. The clinic, which specialises in treating and supporting patients suffering from depression or burnout, offers an above-ground surface area of approximately 8,000 m² and have approximately 70 beds as well as 20 places in day clinic. The investment amounted to 22 million EUR. From a technical point of view, the building is constructed in line with ambitious environmental requirements. The masonry building with brick cladding is fitted with PVC frames and also has a green roof. It is part of an exterior landscaping plan with trees and greenery. Heat is produced by gas condensing boilers coupled with a combined heat and power generation unit. All the electrical installations meet German energy efficiency requirements in line with the VDE standards. The final energy intensity is estimated at 116 kWh/m²/year, i.e. 48 % less than the current benchmark for this type of building in Germany. The clinic is operated by the Oberberg Group. This group, which has an excellent reputation in healthcare, manages nine clinics on eight sites spread throughout Germany. These sites are dedicated to the treatment of people with psychiatric disorders such as depression, dependencies, burnout as well as anxiety and panic disorders. The psychiatric clinic in Kaarst is the first asset in Cofinimmo's portfolio operated by the Oberberg group. The lease contract is of the 'Dach und Fach'2type and has a fixed term of 20 years. The rent will be indexed on the basis of the German consumer price index. The gross rental yield amounts to more than 6%. Sale of an office building located Chaussée de Louvain/Leuvensesteenweg 325 On 20.04.2020, Cofinimmo signed a private agreement for the sale of the office building located Chaussée de Louvain/Leuvensesteenweg 325, in the periphery of Brussels, for approximately 4 million EUR. This amount is higher than the last fair value (at 31.03.2020) determined by Cofinimmo's independent real estate valuer. The notarial deed should be signed in the fourth quarter of 2020. The building offers almost 6,300 m² of office space and is partly vacant. See also press release dated 23.10.2018, available on the website. The owner mainly bears the maintenance costs for the roof and the building structure. 15 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 7. Operating results 7.1. Occupancy rate (calculated based on rental income) Calculated based on real rents and, for vacant space, the rental value estimated by the independent real estate experts: 100% 99,8% 99,9% 99,2% 99,2% 91,5% 91,6% 97,0% 97,0% 80% 60% 40% 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 20% 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 0% Healthcare Distribution networks Offices Total 16 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 7.2. Average residual lease length In years, until the date of the tenant's first break option: 30 25 24 20 19 15 11 10 5 3 0 Healthcare Healthcare Healthcare Healthcare Belgium France Netherlands Germany 15 12 4 3 Offices Distribution Distribution Total network network Pubstone Cofinimur I The average residual lease length would also be 12 years if no break options were exercised and all tenants remained in their rented space until the contractual end of the leases. 7.3. Changes in gross rental revenues on a like-for-like basis Gross rental Gross rental revenues revenues Change Like-for-like at 31.03.2020 at 31.03.2019 change (x 1,000,000 EUR) (x 1,000,000 EUR) Healthcare real estate 35.1 29.2 +20.4% +1.3% Offices 17.7 17.6 +0.4% +2.2% Property of distribution 9.4 9.4 +0.2% +1.1% networks TOTAL PORTFOLIO 62.3 56.3 +10.7% +1.6% The change in gross rental income from one year to the next was more than 10% thanks to changes in the scope of consolidation and good operating performance. On a like-for-like basis, the level of rents increased (+1.6%) between the first three months of 2019 and the first three months of 2020: the positive effect of new leases (+2.2%) and indexation (+1.4%) largely compensated the negative impact of departures (-1.8%) and renegotiations (-0.3%). 17 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 8. Management of financial resources 8.1. Financing transactions in the course of the first quarter of 2020 During the first quarter, Cofinimmo reinforced its financial resources and its balance sheet structure. The financing operations during this first quarter enabled the Group to improve the maturity timetable of its financial debts, to increase bank financing, to maintain its average cost of debt to very low levels and to maintain its maturity. The various operations carried out are stated hereunder. 8.1.1. Financing developments 06.01.2020: Conclusion of a new bilateral credit line of 50 million EUR for five years;

15.01.2020: Maturity of a bilateral credit line of 50 million EUR concluded in 2015;

07.02.2020: Repayment of 140 million EUR of bonds issued in 2012;

14.02.2020: New bilateral credit line of 20 million EUR for four years provided by a Spanish bank;

21.02.2020: Issue of commercial paper for a total amount of 24 million EUR for eight years;

23.03.2020: New bilateral credit line of 50 million EUR for five years;

01.04.2020: Early refinancing of a credit line of 55 million EUR maturing in October 2020 to postpone its maturity to 2028 and 2029 (2 x 27.5 million EUR);

23.04.2020: Early refinancing of a credit line of 40 million EUR maturing in August 2020. This was initially a traditional credit line, refinanced in the form of a Green & Social Loan for three years. In accordance with its sustainability strategy and its performance table, the Green & Social Loan will be used by Cofinimmo to refinance projects with both environmental and social objectives.

8.1.2. Extension of the commercial paper programme In order to encourage long-term issues, Cofinimmo has decided to increase the maximum amount of the programme from 800 million EUR to 950 million EUR with a view to issuing more commercial paper whose maturity will be longer than one year. The increase in the programme, effective since 15.04.2020, will actually be reserved solely for long-term issues; the programme for short-term commercial paper will remain limited to 800 million EUR. Long-term commercial papers are issued based on reverse inquiries made by interested investors to the banks managing the commercial paper programme. Belfius Bank and ING Bank coordinate the issues of long-term commercial paper for Cofinimmo while Belfius Bank, BNP Paribas Fortis, BRED Banque Populaire, ING Bank, KBC Bank and Société Générale facilitate the issues of short-term commercial paper. 8.1.3 Interest rate hedging The first quarter enabled Cofinimmo to continue the increase of its hedging over a period of ten years. IRS for the years 2025 (100 million EUR), 2026-2027-2028 (200 million EUR) and 2029 (100 million EUR) were subscribed in order to increase hedging for these years. In April, Cofinimmo also increased its hedging for the year 2020 and the first five months of 2021 via the conclusion of a cap for an amount of 150 million EUR. Cofinimmo has also subscribed to a cap for an amount of 50 million EUR for the years 2021 and 2022. 18 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 8.2. Availabilities As at 31.03.2020, availabilities on committed credit lines reached 1,108 million EUR. After deduction of the backup of the commercial paper programme, Cofinimmo has 424 million EUR of available lines to finance its activity. 8.3. Consolidated debt-to-assets ratio As at 31.03.2020, Cofinimmo met the debt-to-assets ratio test. Its statutory debt-to-assets ratio (calculated in accordance with the regulations on RRECs as follows: financial and other debts / total assets) reached 40.7% (compared to 41.0% as at 31.12.2019). As a reminder, the maximum debt-to- assets ratio for RRECs is 65 %. When the loan agreements granted to Cofinimmo refer to a debt covenant, they refer to the regulatory debt-to-assets ratio and cap it at 60 %. 8.4. Weighted average maturity of financial debts The weighted average maturity of the financial debts remained stable, at four years between 31.12.2019 and 31.03.2020. This calculation excludes short-term commercial paper maturities, which are fully covered by tranches available on committed long-term credit lines. Committed long-term credit lines (bank credit lines, bonds, commercial paper with a term of more than one year and term loans), for which the total outstanding amount is 2,256 million EUR, will mature on a staggered basis until 2029. 19 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET Maturity table of long-term financial commitments (x 1,000,000 EUR) This table incorporates the refinancing carried out during the month of April 2020 and described above. 700 600 500 400 483 300 80 235 200 30 200 100 100 219 100 55 135 89 62 40 70 80 10 28 53 10 40 0 24 14 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Drawn credit lines Straight bonds & LT CP Convertible bonds Undrawn credit lines 8.5. Average cost of debt The average cost of debt, including bank margins, stood at 1.4% for the first quarter of the 2020 financial year, i.e. stable compared to the 2019 financial year. Cofinimmo opts for the partial hedging of its floating rate debt through the use of interest rate swaps ('IRS') and caps. Cofinimmo conducts a policy aimed at securing the interest rates for a proportion of 50% to 100% of the expected debt over a minimum horizon of three years. In this context, the Group uses a global approach ('macro hedging'). It therefore does not individually hedge each of the many floating-rate credit lines. To date, the breakdown of expected fixed-rate debt, hedged floating-rate debt and unhedged floating- rate debt is presented as shown in the graph below. 20 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 100% 16% 13% 90% 38% 33% 37% 80% 44% 70% 60% 49% 54% 50% 42% 40% 46% 56% 56% 30% 35% 20% 33% 20% 10% 10% 11% 8% 0% Q1 2020 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Fixed rate debt Hedged floating rate debt Unhedged floating rate debt To date, the interest rate risk was hedged at nearly 60% until the end of 2024. The projected debt is hedged for nearly 90% for the rest of this year. Cofinimmo's result nevertheless remains sensitive to fluctuations in interest rates 8.6. Financial rating Since 2001, Cofinimmo has been granted a long- and short-term financial rating from the Standard & Poor's rating agency. On 20.04.2020, Standard & Poor's confirmed the company's BBB/stable outlook rating for the long term and A-2 for the short term. The Group's liquidity has been rated 'adequate'. 21 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 9. Consolidated income statement - Analytical form (x 1,000 EUR) 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Rental income, net of rental-related expenses* 60,971 55,898 Writeback of lease payments sold and discounted (non-cash item) 2,361 2,196 Taxes and charges on rented properties not recovered* -1,919 -1,982 Taxes on refurbishment not recovered* -627 -3,955 Redecoration costs, net of tenant compensation for damages* 396 -898 Property result 61,182 51,259 Technical costs -808 -1,200 Commercial costs -580 -336 Taxes and charges on unlet properties -2,074 -2,410 Property result after direct property costs 57,721 47,313 Corporate management costs -9,576 -8,655 Operating result (before result on the portfolio) 48,145 38,658 Financial income 1,789 1,412 Net interest charges -5,829 -6,429 Other financial charges -190 -138 Share in the net result from core activities of associated companies and 177 134 joint ventures Taxes -2,227 -2,049 Net result from core activities* 41,865 31,587 Minority interests related to the net result from core activities -1,224 -1,290 Net result from core activities - Group share 40,641 30,297 Change in the fair value of hedging instruments -10,879 -14,288 Restructuring costs of financial instruments* 0 0 Share in the result on financial instruments of associated companies and 0 0 joint ventures Result on financial instruments* -10,879 -14,288 Minority interests related to the result on financial instruments 1,250 0 Result on financial instruments - Group share* -9,629 -14,288 Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties 742 2,224 Gains or losses on disposals of other non-financial assets 0 0 Changes in the fair value of investment properties 13,699 8,149 Share in the result on the portfolio of associated companies and joint 0 0 ventures Other result on the portfolio -3,389 -1,495 Result on the portfolio* 11,052 8,878 Minority interests regarding the result on the portfolio 110 -94 Result on the portfolio - Group share* 11,162 8,783 Net result 42,037 26,177 Minority interests 136 -1,385 Net result - Group share 42,174 24,792 22 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET NUMBER OF SHARES 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Number of shares issued (including treasury shares ) 25.849.283 22.312.645 Number of shares outstanding 25.799.192 22.272.756 Number of shares used to calculate the result per share 25.799.192 22.272.756 Number of preference shares issued 0 680.603 Number of preference shares outstanding 0 680.603 Number of preference shares used to calculate the result per share 0 680.603 Total number of shares issued (including treasury shares ) 25.849.283 22.993.248 Total number of shares outstanding 25.799.192 22.953.359 Total number of shares used to calculate the result per share 25.798.772 22.953.359 Comments on the consolidated income statement - analytical form Net rental incomewas 61 million EUR at 31.03.2020, compared to 56 million EUR at 31.03.2019, up 9.1 % thanks to the acquisitions made between these two dates. This is in line with the budget1. On a like-for-like basis*, gross rental revenues increased (+1.6%) between 31.03.2019 and 31.03.2020: the positive effect of new leases (+2.2%) and indexation (+1.4%) largely compensated the negative impact of departures (-1.8%) and renegotiations (-0.3%). As for the direct operating costs, the variations between 31.03.2019 and 31.03.2020 are in line with the budget. The disposal of the Souverain/Vorst 23/25 site at the end of 2019 has enabled a reduction in unrecovered taxes on buildings under renovation.

Restoration costs, net of indemnities for rental damage, are by nature incurred on a non-recurring basis over the year or from one year to the next. The credit amount recognised in the first quarter comes from the recovery of compensations for rental damage. The variation in corporate management costsover the same period is also in line with the budget. The operating margin increased to 83.4%, compared with 82.3% as at 31.03.2019. As a reminder, in application of IFRIC 21, taxes for which the generating effect has already occurred are recognised at January 1 for the entire year. This is notably the case for withholding taxes, regional taxes and municipal taxes on office space. Financial incomeremained stable between 31.03.2019 and 31.03.2020. The net interest chargesdecreased compared with last year, mainly thanks to the average cost of debt which decreased to 1.4%, compared with 1.6% as at 31.03.2019. The financial result is in line with the budget. Taxesare in line with both last year and the budget. The Group's momentum in terms of investments and financing, coupled with effective management of the existing portfolio, enabled the company to realise a net result from core activities - Group shareof 41 million EUR as at 31.03.2020 (in line with the budget) thanks to the effect of the changes in the scope 1I.e. the quarterly budget derived from the yearly budget presented in the 2019 universal registration document - annual financial report. 23 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET of the acquisitions made and the decrease in operating costs related to the office buildings sold, compared with 30 million EUR as at 31.03.2019 (i.e. a 34% increase). The net result from core activities per share - Group share amounts to 1.58 EUR (in line with the budget, compared to 1.32 EUR as at 31.03.2019, i.e. a 20% increase), taking into account the issue of shares in the context of the contributions in kind of April and June 2019. The number of shares entitled to the result of the period evolved from 22,953,359 to 25,798,772. As for the result of financial instruments, the item 'change in the fair value of financial instruments'amounted to -11 million EUR as at 31.03.2020, compared with -14 million EUR as at 31.03.2019. This variation is explained by the change in the anticipated interest rate curve between these two periods. As for the result on the portfolio, the gains or losses on disposals of investment properties and othernon-financialassetsis 1 million EUR as at 31.03.2020, compared with 2 million EUR as at 31.03.2019. The item 'Changes in the fair value of investment properties'is 14 million EUR as at 31.03.2020 (8 million EUR as at 31.03.2019): the value appreciation of healthcare real estate portfolio in Belgium, as well as the office buildings located in the Central Business District of Brussels (CBD), largely compensated the value depreciation of some buildings. Without the initial effect from the changes in the scope, the changes in the fair value of investment properties is positive (+0.3%) for the first three months of 2020. The item 'Other result on the portfolio', is -3 million EUR as at 31.03.2020 and mainly comprises the effect of changes in the scope and deferred taxes1. The net result - Group shareamounts to 42 million EUR (i.e. 1.63 EUR per share) as at 31.03.2020, compared to 25 million EUR (i.e. 1.08 EUR per share) as at 31.03.2019. This fluctuation is mainly due to the increase in the net result from core activities - Group share and the changes in the fair value of investment properties and the hedging instruments (non-cash element) between the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. 1Deferred taxes on the unrealised capital gains relating to the buildings owned by certain subsidiaries. 24 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 10. Consolidated balance sheet (x 1,000 EUR) ASSETS 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Non-current assets 4,471,760 4,397,253 Goodwill 56,947 56,947 Intangible assets 1,236 935 Investment properties 4,294,046 4,218,523 Other tangible assets 1,723 1,278 Non-current financial assets 413 2,121 Finance lease receivables 105,570 105,651 Trade receivables and other non-current assets 1,014 1,016 Deferred taxes 1,013 1,162 Participations in associated companies and joint ventures 9,798 9,621 Current assets 156,231 160,986 Assets held for sale 28,764 28,764 Current financial assets 3 2 Finance lease receivables 2,287 2,258 Trade receivables 24,802 23,443 Tax receivables and other current assets 20,394 37,639 Cash and cash equivalents 36,307 31,569 Accrued charges and deferred income 43,673 37,311 TOTAL ASSETS 4,627,991 4,558,239 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Shareholders' equity 2,582,314 2,533,960 Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 2,499,770 2,451,335 company Capital 1,385,227 1,385,227 Share premium account 727,330 727,330 Reserves 345,040 134,163 Net result of the financial year 42,174 204,615 Minority interests 82,544 82,625 Liabilities 2,045,677 2,024,279 Non-current liabilities 1,168,464 1,025,918 Provisions 24,304 24,176 Non-current financial debts 1,013,356 873,546 Other non-current financial liabilities 86,597 84,227 Deferred taxes 44,208 43,969 Current liabilities 877,213 998,361 Current financial debts 736,188 870,993 Other current financial liabilities 3,700 96 Trade debts and other current debts 122,097 112,435 Accrued charges and deferred income 15,229 14,837 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 4,627,991 4,558,239 25 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET Comments on the consolidated balance sheet The investment valueof the property portfolio1, as determined by the independent valuers, amounts to 4,505 million EUR as at 31.03.2020, compared to 4,428 million EUR as at 31.12.2019. The fair valuerecognised in the consolidated balance sheet, in application of IAS 40, is obtained by deducting the transaction costs from the investment value. As at 31.03.2020, the fair value reached 4,323 million EUR, compared to 4,247 million EUR as at 31.12.2019, i.e. a 2% increase. The item 'Participations in associated companies and joint ventures'refers to Cofinimmo's 51% stake in Cofinea I SAS (nursing and care homes in France) and its 51% stake in the joint ventures BPG CONGRES SA/NV and BPG HOTEL SA/NV. The item 'Minority interests' includes the Mandatory Convertible Bonds issued by the Cofinimur I SA subsidiary (MAAF/GMF distribution network in France), and the minority interests in five subsidiaries. 11. Property portfolio as at 31.03.2020 GLOBAL PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW Extract from the report prepared by the independent real estate valuers Cushman & Wakefield, Jones Lang LaSalle and PricewaterhouseCoopers based on the investment value (x 1,000,000 EUR) 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Total investment value of the portfolio 4,505.1 4,427.6 Projects, development sites and assets held for sale -200.4 -154.3 Total properties under management 4,304.6 4,273.3 Contractual rents 257.9 255.7 Gross yield on properties under management 6.0% 6.0% Contractual rents + Estimated rental value on unlet space on the 265.8 263.7 valuation date Gross yield at 100 % portfolio occupancy 6.2% 6.2% Occupancy rate of properties under management2 97.0% 97.0% As at 31.03.2020, the item 'Projects, development sites and assets held for sale' includes primarily: the Quartz, Loi/Wet 85 and Trône/Troon 100 office buildings in redevelopment (Brussels CBD),

the healthcare property in reconversion in Bergeijk (Netherlands),

the development projects in Spain,

as well as the assets held for sale (Serenitas and Moulin à Papier/Papermolen office buildings). In accordance with the Valuation Practice Alert of 02.04.2020 published by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors ('RICS'), the independent real estate valuers' report mentions that it has been prepared taking into account a 'material valuation uncertainty', as defined by the RICS standards. Including buildings held for own use, development projects and assets held for sale. Calculated based on rental income. 26 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET Portfolio as at 31.03.2020 Fair value Property result after direct costs Segment Changes (x 1,000 EUR) (in %) over the (x 1,000 EUR) (in %) period1 Healthcare real estate 2,401,600 55.6% 0.0% 34,154 59.2% Belgium 1,217,960 28.2% 0.4% 16,601 28.8% France 375,590 8.7% -1.3% 6,455 11.2% The Netherlands 293,180 6.8% 0.2% 3,868 6.7% Germany 495,130 11.5% 0.1% 7,230 12.5% Spain 19,740 0.5% 1.2% 0 0.0% Offices 1,360,771 31.5% 1.0% 15,103 26.2% Brussels Centre 645,232 14.9% 2.3% 4,905 8.5% Brussels Decentralised 386,852 8.9% 0.1% 5,178 9.0% Brussels Periphery & 113,051 2.6% -1.1% 1,448 2.5% Satellites Antwerp 69,321 1.6% 0.4% 1,211 2.1% Other Regions 146,315 3.4% 0.0% 2,361 4.1% Property of distribution 560,440 13.0% 0.0% 8,463 14.7% networks Pubstone - Belgium 293,713 6.8% 0.1% 4,522 7.8% Pubstone - Netherlands 141,217 3.3% 0.1% 2,112 3.7% Cofinimur I - France 125,510 2.9% -0.4% 1,829 3.2% TOTAL PORTFOLIO 4,322,811 100.0% 0.3% 57,721 100.0% 1Without the initial effect from the changes in the scope. 27 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 12. Investment programme for 2020 Taking into account the current status of investment files, the investment and divestment budget for 2020 published on 13.02.2020 (and detailed in the annual financial report) remains up to date (taking into account the risks and uncertainties mentioned in section 2 above). It represents 375 million EUR of gross investments and 95 million EUR of divestments (i.e. net investments of 280 million EUR), broken down as shown in the following graph. Estimated investment for the 2020 financial year by segment (x EUR 1,000,000) 350 300 293 250 200 150 100 78 50 4 0 -7 -4 -50 -100 -84 Healthcare Distribution networks Offices Done as at Capex: 4 Done as at 31.03.20: 14 31.03.20: 47 Committed: 65 Capex: 12 Due diligence: Due diligence: 20 109 Theoretical: 105 The table on the next page details the development projects in progress. 28 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET Assets Type of works ofNumberbeds after works areaSurfaceafter works worksofEnd investmentsTotal 1,000,000(x EUR) investmentsTotal 31.03.2020atas 1,000,000(x EUR) investmentsTotal madebetobefore 31.12.2020 1,000,000(x EUR) investmentsTotal madebetoafter 2020 1,000,000(x EUR) I. Ongoing projects Healthcare Zonneweelde Renovation and 200 15,000 m2 Q1 2021 6 - 5 1 - Rijmenam reconstruction of a nursing (BE) and care home1 Fundis - Demolition/rebuilding of a 135 11,000 m² Q4 2021 25 12 6 7 Rotterdam nursing and care home (NL) and renovation of a rehabilitation centre Bergeijk (NL) Reconversion of a medical - 3,400 m2 Q2 2020 8 7 1 - office building Kaarst (DE) Construction of a 70 7,800 m2 Q2 2020 22 - 22 - psychiatric clinic Vigo (ES) Construction of a nursing 140 6,000 m2 Q4 2020 8 5 3 - and care home Oleiros (ES) Construction of a nursing 140 5,700 m² Q3 2021 11 5 5 1 and care home Cartagena Construction of a nursing 180 7,000 m² Q3 2021 13 5 3 5 (ES) and care home Offices Quartz - Demolition/rebuilding - 9,200 m² Q2 2020 24 24 - - Brussels CBD II. Ongoing projects Healthcare Other sites Construction of nursing 180 7,700 m2 Q3 2021 13 - 10 3 (ES) and care homes III. Total 130 58 55 17 1The first phase of the renovation and extension was delivered during the first quarter of 2019 29 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 13. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic in the countries where the group is active, Cofinimmo has implemented several measures to ensure the continuity of its activities, while safeguarding the health and well-being of all its stakeholders. In addition to the measures taken with regard to teleworking (without recourse to temporary unemployment) and the co-operation with tenants to help them get through this difficult period, Cofinimmo has put a programme of targeted savings in place. Part of these savings will be used to feed the common fund-raising platform set up for the benefit of five academic hospitals that are on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus (operation #clapandact). Another aspect of the savings plan stems from the desire for solidarity unanimously expressed by the governance bodies of Cofinimmo (Board of Directors and Executive Committee). This solidarity will be expressed by a reduction in the monthly remuneration of the members of the Executive Committee and by a reduction in the remuneration (mandate and attendance fees) of the directors. This reduction will be 15% from April to the end of the year. In addition, attendance fees for Board meetings dedicated to the management of the health crisis (such as that of the last Board meeting that deliberated on this subject) will not be paid to directors. The amount thus collected will be doubled by Cofinimmo and allocated to one or more initiatives linked to the fight against the pandemic and its effects. Hence,Cofinimmo intends to finance the Dr. Daniël De Coninck Fund, supported by the King Baudouin Foundation, which supports initiatives that assist the management and staff of nursing and care homes in Belgium. These initiatives aim at supporting management during the crisis, the psychological well-being of the staff, the quality of care, the communication of the management towards the staff and the families, or the implementation of medical and ethical guidelines related to the crisis. 14. Corporate governance 14.1 General meetings An extraodinary general meeting was held on 15.01.2020. The following topics were on the agenda: New authorisation relating to the authorised capital,

Grant of new authorisations to the board of directors to acquire, pledge and dispose of the company's own shares,

New authorisation to proceed with the distribution to the employees of the company and its subsidiaries of a share of the company's profits,

Modification of the representation of capital - Cancellation of classes of shares,

Modification of the articles of association in order for them to correspond to the Company Code and to take into account the other decisions,

Delegation of powers for the purpose of fulfilling the necessary formalities. All proposals on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting have been addressed and approved (see press release dated 27.01.2020). 30 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET The ordinary general meeting will be held on 13.05.2020. Its agenda was published on 09.04.2020. A press release was issued on 21.04.2020 setting out the formalities of participation for this general meeting. 14.2 Renewal of mandates Subject to approval by the FSMA, the Board of Directors will propose at the general meeting of 13.05.2020 the renewal of then mandates of Mr. Olivier Chapelle, Mr. Xavier de Walque and Mr. Maurice Gauchot and of Mrs. Diana Monissen as Independent Directors for four years. The Board of Directors will also propose the renewal of the mandate of the auditor, the company Deloitte Réviseurs d'Entreprises/ Bedrijfsrevisoren, represented by Rik Neckebroeck, for a period of three years. 14.3 Shareholding Cofinimmo has received a transparency notification dated 31.03.2020indicating that Always Care-Ion SA/NV, controlled by Forever Care-Ion BV since 30.12.2019, now holds less than 5% of the voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of the company, by virtue of transactions on voting securities (which has been communicated by the groupCare-Ionon Bloomberg on 25.03.2020). Cofinimmo has received a transparency notification dated 08.04.2020 from the group BlackRock, Inc. with registered offices at 55 East 52ndStreet, New York, NY, 10055, USA. By virtue of the acquisition or disposal of voting rights, the group now holds 5.02% of voting securities and 0.23% of equivalent financial instruments (compared to 4.995% and 0.24%, respectively, during the previous notification dated 07.04.2020). The group BlackRock, Inc. now holds 5.25% of the voting rights in the company, including the equivalent financial instruments. The table below shows the Cofinimmo shareholders who own more than 5% of the capital. The transparency notifications and the chain of controlled undertakings are available on the website. At the closing date of this press release, Cofinimmo has not received any transparency notification presenting a situation subsequent to that of 08.04.2020. According to the Euronext definition, the free float is 100%. Company % BlackRock, Inc. 5.3% Cofinimmo Group 0.2% Others <5% 94.6% TOTAL 100.0% 31 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET 15. Shareholder calendar Event Date 2019 Ordinary General Meeting 13.05.2020 Payment of the 2019 dividend1 Coupon N°35 Ex date2 18.05.2020 Record date3 19.05.2020 Dividend payment date As from 20.05.2020 Half-Year Financial Report: results as at 30.06.2020 30.07.2020 Interim report: results as at 30.09.2020 19.11.2020 Annual press release: results as at 31.12.2020 11.02.2021 Subject to approval by the Ordinary General Meeting of 13.05.2020. Date from which the stock exchange trading takes place without any entitlement to the future dividend payment. Date on which positions are recorded in order to identify shareholders entitled to the dividend. 32 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET For more information: Lynn Nachtergaele Investor Relations Officer Tel.: +32 (0)2 777 14 08lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be About Cofinimmo: Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.3 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly. "Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate"is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 2.4 billion EUR in Europe. As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 130 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda and Frankfurt. Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator. On 27.04.2020, Cofinimmo's total market capitalisation stood at approximately 3.1 billion EUR. The company applies an investment policy aimed at offering a socially responsible, long-term,low-risk investment that generates a regular, predictable and growing dividend. www.cofinimmo.com Follow us on: 33 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET Appendix 1: Consolidated comprehensive result - Royal Decree of 13.07.2014 form (x 1,000 EUR) A. NET RESULT 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Rental income 60,965 55,193 Writeback of lease payments sold and discounted 2,361 2,196 Rental-related expenses 7 705 Net rental income 63,332 58,094 Recovery of property charges 235 18 Recovery income of charges and taxes normally payable by the tenant on 24,725 24,262 let properties Costs payable by the tenant and borne by the landlord on rental damage 161 -917 and redecoration at end of lease Charges and taxes normally payable by the tenant on let properties -27,271 -30,199 Property result 61,182 51,259 Technical costs -808 -1,200 Commercial costs -580 -336 Taxes and charges on unlet properties -2,074 -2,410 Property management costs -6,703 -6,059 Property charges -10,164 -10,005 Property operating result 51,018 41,254 Corporate management costs -2,873 -2,597 Operating result before result on the portfolio 48,145 38,658 Gains or losses on disposals of investment properties 742 2,224 Gains or losses on disposals of other non-financial assets 0 0 Changes in the fair value of investment properties 13,699 8,149 Other result on the portfolio -3,229 -1,393 Operating result 59,357 47,638 Financial income 1,789 1,412 Net interest charges -5,829 -6,429 Other financial charges -190 -138 Changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities -10,879 -14,288 Financial result -15,109 -19,443 Share in the result of associated companies and joint ventures 177 134 Pre-tax result 44,425 28,328 Corporate tax -2,227 -2,049 Exit tax -160 -103 Taxes -2,387 -2,151 Net result 42,037 26,177 Minority interests 136 -1,385 Net result - Group share 42,174 24,792 Net result from core activities - Group share 40,641 30,297 Result on financial instruments - Group share -9,629 -14,288 Result on the portfolio - Group share 11,162 8,783 34 PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION Brussels, embargo until 28.04.2020, 5:40 PM CET B. OTHER ELEMENTS OF THE COMPREHENSIVE RESULT RECYCLABLE 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 UNDER THE INCOME STATEMENT Share in the other elements of the comprehensive result of associated 0 0 companies and joint ventures Impact of recycling hedging instruments, which relationship with the 0 0 hedged risk was terminated, under the income statement Convertible bonds 6,306 -3,734 Other elements of the comprehensive result recyclable under the 6,306 -3,734 Minority interests 0 0 Other elements of the comprehensive result recyclable under the 6,306 -3,734 income statement - Group share C. COMPREHENSIVE RESULT 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Comprehensive result 48,343 22,443 Minority interests 136 -1,385 Comprehensive result - Group share 48,480 21,058 35 Attachments Original document

