Cofinimmo acquires a medical office building in the Netherlands

Today, Cofinimmo acquired the 'Open Waard' medical office building in Oud-Beijerland in the province of South Holland. The centre is part of the 'Open Waard' project, a major development which began in 2016 and consists of the construction of, among other things, a care building, a residential building, shops and restaurants. The medical office building was completed very recently and is part of phase 1 of the project, which covers approximately 11,000 m². By way of information, phase 2 of the project is following this year with construction of the residential building with 50 rental apartments.

The building, which was acquired by Cofinimmo for nearly 4 million EUR, has a surface area of approximately 1,500 m². It is occupied by various healthcare professionals (a pharmacy, general practitioners, physiotherapists), with individual 'double net' 1 lease contracts, indexed annually according to the Dutch consumer price index. The lease agreements have a weighted average residual lease length of 14 years. The gross initial rental yield amounts to more than 6 %.

This acquisition is not included in the pipeline of committed investments and investments under due diligence announced on 20.06.2018 within the context of Cofinimmo's capital increase, which was

successfully closed on 02.07.2018.

Jean-Pierre Hanin, Chief Executive Officer of Cofinimmo: "The acquisition of this 11th medical office building shows once again our will to continue investing in this asset class. We continue to seek high-quality assets; further investments in the Netherlands will follow."

The owner mainly bears maintenance costs of the roof and the building structure.

