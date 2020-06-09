Log in
Cofinimmo N : 2020.06.09 Adjustment to the rights of the holders of convertible bonds

06/09/2020 | 11:48am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, embargo until 09.06.2020, 5:40 PM CET

Adjustment to the rights of the holders of convertible bonds

Further to the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting to accept the distribution of a 2019 gross dividend of 5.60 EUR to shareholders payable at their election in new shares (Euronext Brussels symbol: COFB) and/or in cash (such dividend constituting a 'Cash Dividend', of which the amount is determined in accordance with, the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds), the rights of the holders of convertible bonds issued by Cofinimmo in 2016 (ISIN code: BE0002259282) have been adjusted.

Pursuant to condition 6.4.2.3. of the securities note relating to the convertible bonds1, the following adjustments will be effective as from 09.06.2020:

  • The 'Conversion Price' will be adjusted from 135.8237 EUR to 133.4121 EUR; and
  • The 'Threshold Amount' will be adjusted from 2.7908 EUR to 2.7413 EUR.

For more information:

Jochem Binst

Lynn Nachtergaele

Head of External Communication & IR

Investor Relations Officer

Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32

Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08

jbinst@cofinimmo.be

lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be

About Cofinimmo:

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.3 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly. "Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate" is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 2.4 billion EUR in Europe.

As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 130 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda and Frankfurt.

Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

On 31.05.2020, Cofinimmo's total market capitalisation stood at approximately 3.2 billion EUR. The company applies an investment policy aimed at offering a socially responsible, long-term,low-risk investment that generates a regular, predictable and growing dividend.

www.cofinimmo.com

Follow us on:

1 This securities note is available on the website www.cofinimmo.com, under the header 'Investors/Reports & presentations/Prospectus/Convertible bond 2019'.

1

Disclaimer

Cofinimmo SA published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 15:47:09 UTC
