Cofinimmo N : 2020.06.09 Composition of capital

PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, embargo until 09.06.2020, 05:40 PM
Notification pursuant to Article 15 of the law of 02.05.2007 - Composition of capital1
The issue of 387,226 new shares following the optional dividend payment relating to the 2019 financial year has modified Cofinimmo's capital composition.
As of today, Cofinimmo's capital is represented by:
-
26,236,509 shares (Euronext Brussels ticker: COFB) without par value. All these shares confer a voting right at the General Meeting of Shareholders and represent the new denominator of the participation rates.
-
1,502,196 bonds convertible in shares issued on 15.09.2016.
If such conversion should occur, a maximum number of 1,643,933 shares conferring the same number of voting rights would be created.
This information as well as the shareholder structure may also be consulted on the company's website: http://www.cofinimmo.com/investors/shareholder-information/.
|
For more information:
|
|
Jochem Binst
|
Lynn Nachtergaele
|
Head of External Communication & IR
|
Investor Relations Officer
|
Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32
|
Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08
|
jbinst@cofinimmo.be
|
lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be
1 Reference is also made to Article 7 §2 4° of the Royal Decree of 14.11.2007.
PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, embargo until 09.06.2020, 05:40 PM
About Cofinimmo:
Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.3 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly. "Caring, Living and Working - Together in Real Estate" is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 2.4 billion EUR in Europe.
As an independent company that applies the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers its tenants services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 130 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda and Frankfurt.
Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.
On 31.05.2020, Cofinimmo's total market capitalisation stood at approximately 3.2 billion EUR. The company applies an investment policy aimed at offering a socially responsible, long-term,low-risk investment that generates a regular, predictable and growing dividend.
www.cofinimmo.com
Follow us on:
Disclaimer
Cofinimmo SA published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 15:47:09 UTC