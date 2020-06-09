Cofinimmo N : 2020.06.09 Composition of capital

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, embargo until 09.06.2020, 05:40 PM

Notification pursuant to Article 15 of the law of 02.05.2007 - Composition of capital1

The issue of 387,226 new shares following the optional dividend payment relating to the 2019 financial year has modified Cofinimmo's capital composition.

As of today, Cofinimmo's capital is represented by:

26,236,509 shares (Euronext Brussels ticker: COFB) without par value. All these shares confer a voting right at the General Meeting of Shareholders and represent the new denominator of the participation rates.

shares (Euronext Brussels ticker: COFB) without par value. All these shares confer a voting right at the General Meeting of Shareholders and represent the new denominator of the participation rates. 1,502,196 bonds convertible in shares issued on 15.09.2016.

If such conversion should occur, a maximum number of 1,643,933 shares conferring the same number of voting rights would be created.

This information as well as the shareholder structure may also be consulted on the company's website: http://www.cofinimmo.com/investors/shareholder-information/.

For more information: Jochem Binst Lynn Nachtergaele Head of External Communication & IR Investor Relations Officer Tel.: +32 2 373 60 32 Tel.: +32 2 777 14 08 jbinst@cofinimmo.be lnachtergaele@cofinimmo.be

1 Reference is also made to Article 7 §2 4° of the Royal Decree of 14.11.2007.